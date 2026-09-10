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Kaiju Alpha codes (September 2026) for Exp and Cells

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Redeem the latest Kaiju Alpha codes if you're saving up cells to unlock new Kaiju or skins

Godzilla marches through a city in Kaiju Alpha.
(Image credit: Sulu Oppa)
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Kaiju Alpha codes give huge buffs to Exp and cell generation, not only letting you power up faster, but also helping you reach any cell goal you might be headed towards to unlock new Kaiju or Skins.

Exp has a significant use in terms of getting stronger in this Roblox experience where you fight as a Kaiju against other Kaiju, and while skins don't have any benefit in combat, looking cool is part of the experience when you're playing as Godzilla or Kong. So, whether you want an Exp boost or a new skin, here are all the latest Kaiju Alpha codes.

If you're after other rewards that you can use across all of your experiences, head on over to our list of general Roblox promo codes.

All Kaiju Alpha codes

The Kaiju Alpha codes redemption box.

(Image credit: Sulu Oppa)

These are the Kaiju Alpha codes you can redeem right now:

  • ROSE - 2x 60-minute Exp boost, 2x 60-minute Cell boost new!

As usual, the latest Kaiju Alpha code grants a boost in Exp and Cells, giving you a chance to level up your favorite Kaiju. If you're saving up cells for a new character, you can always hang on to your Exp boost for when you have it.

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Codes aren't case-sensitive, but it may still be worth just copying and pasting them from above to be sure they're right.

How to redeem Kaiju Alpha codes

An orange arrow points to the Options button in the main menu, where you can redeem Kaiju Alpha codes.

(Image credit: Sulu Oppa)

You can only redeem Kaiju Alpha codes from the main menu. You cannot do this in-game, and can only return to the main menu when you die or when you are not engaged in combat. When not engaged in combat, you can return to the main menu by clicking on the Menu button above your skills and waiting 10 seconds.

From the main menu click on Options, where you'll see the codes redemption box at the bottom. Enter codes from the list above and then hit enter on your keyboard or the equivalent button on your platform of choice.

Expired Kaiju Alpha codes

  • KAONTOP - 60-minute Exp boost, 60-minute Cell boost
  • XECRETISREAL - 60-minute Exp boost, 60-minute Cell boost
  • DEAWYGIGACHAD - 30 levels
  • SRRYFORBUGS - 3-hour Exp boost
  • SRRYFORREVERTLEVEL - 50 levels

Kaiju Alpha codes tend to expire as new updates launch, so it's worth redeeming new codes as soon as possible so you don't miss out on these boosts.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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