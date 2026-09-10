Kaiju Alpha codes (September 2026) for Exp and Cells

Kaiju Alpha codes give huge buffs to Exp and cell generation, not only letting you power up faster, but also helping you reach any cell goal you might be headed towards to unlock new Kaiju or Skins.
Exp has a significant use in terms of getting stronger in this Roblox experience where you fight as a Kaiju against other Kaiju, and while skins don't have any benefit in combat, looking cool is part of the experience when you're playing as Godzilla or Kong. So, whether you want an Exp boost or a new skin, here are all the latest Kaiju Alpha codes.
If you're after other rewards that you can use across all of your experiences, head on over to our list of general Roblox promo codes.
All Kaiju Alpha codes
These are the Kaiju Alpha codes you can redeem right now:
As usual, the latest Kaiju Alpha code grants a boost in Exp and Cells, giving you a chance to level up your favorite Kaiju. If you're saving up cells for a new character, you can always hang on to your Exp boost for when you have it.
Codes aren't case-sensitive, but it may still be worth just copying and pasting them from above to be sure they're right.
How to redeem Kaiju Alpha codes
You can only redeem Kaiju Alpha codes from the main menu. You cannot do this in-game, and can only return to the main menu when you die or when you are not engaged in combat. When not engaged in combat, you can return to the main menu by clicking on the Menu button above your skills and waiting 10 seconds.
From the main menu click on Options, where you'll see the codes redemption box at the bottom. Enter codes from the list above and then hit enter on your keyboard or the equivalent button on your platform of choice.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.