All Star Tower Defense codes (September 2026) for Stardust and Gems

All Star Tower Defense codes might have been around a long time, but they're still showing no signs of slowing down as the popular game stands the test of time. Whether you're just getting involved for the first time or you're a long-term player, the following promos will be super helpful to your progression.
Anime tower defense games are rife on Roblox, so it's hard to know which ones to play, but thanks to its longevity, you know ASTD is a good choice. As you assemble your best team of anime champions and prepare to take on your next boss, redeem these ASTD codes for a boost.
Plus, if you want more general rewards that apply to all your experiences, take a look at our list of the latest Roblox promo codes up for grabs.
All ASTD codes
These are the All Star Tower Defense codes you can redeem right now:
As you can see, ASTD codes tend to grant players with a combination of Gems and Stardust, which you need to summon new units to your team. On occasion, you may even get a special Unit, which could either be pretty weak but fun, or incredibly powerful, so don't miss out.
To redeem All Star Tower Defense codes, you must first click on the Settings button in the top-left hand corner of the screen. You'll find the codes redemption box at the bottom of the window that opens up. Enter the code into the box as it appears above then hit Enter or your platform equivalent.
There is no on-screen message to let you know that the code has been redeemed unless it awards a Unit, which will pop up, but if it's been successful, you'll see a change in the amount of currency beneath the window.
Since ASTD has been around for over six years, there have been plenty of expired codes, including the selection seen above. The valid codes will also expire at some point, so it's worth redeeming them as soon as you see them to avoid disappointment.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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