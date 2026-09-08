Jump To:

Jujutsu Zero codes (September 2026) for Crystals, Lumens, and Clan Rerolls

Guides
By
Published

Redeem these Jujutsu Zero codes for Crystals and Lumens, which you can then exchange for weapons and abilities

One of the Techniques you can get by redeeming Jujutsu Zero codes.
(Image credit: Studio Resonance)
Jump To:

Jujutsu Zero codes award you with a variety of items to help you level up your fighting style - and you'll need to fight hard as you embark on any of the dangerous quests this fighting RPG has to offer.

This Roblox experience is also a gacha game, in a way, and you'll need to roll for attacks in special, limited-time banners. For this, you'll need Crystals, while Lumens unlock rewards in the standard banner. Both are commonly available by redeeming Jujutsu Zero codes, so take a look at the list below.

For more general rewards you can use across all experiences, check out our up-to-date list of all the Roblox promo codes you can redeem now.

All Jujutsu Zero codes

The Jujutsu Zero codes redemption box.

(Image credit: Studio Resonance)

These are the Jujutsu Zero codes you can redeem right now:

  • 210KLIKES - 3,500x Lumens, 300x Crystals, 35x Clan Rolls
  • INFINITEVOID - 1,000x Crystals, 5,000x Lumens, 50x Clan Rolls
  • 200KLIKES - 500x Cursed Crystals, 3,500x Lumens, 50x Clan Rolls

As you can see, there are loads of Lumens and Crystals up for grabs with these Jujutsu Zero codes, letting you save up to roll multiple times in both the standard and Disaster banners.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

How to redeem Jujutsu Zero codes

The Codes button on the main menu in Jujutsu Zero.

(Image credit: Studio Resonance)

You must redeem Jujutsu Zero codes from the main menu, which is available when you launch the game. If you want to return to the main menu from the experience, hit the Menu button in the top left-hand corner, then select Return Menu, the bottom left option. This takes you back to the main menu, where you can select the Codes button, enter your code into the box, and hit Redeem to claim your rewards.

Jujutsu Zero codes aren't case-sensitive, so you don't have to worry about that, but you still need to make sure you spell the codes correctly, so I'd still recommend copying and pasting from the list above.

Expired Jujutsu Zero codes

  • CODE_LIMITED_EVENT!! - 500x Cursed Crystals, 6x Shadow Essence
  • TradingUP - 3,000x Lumens, 500x Cursed Crystals
  • AURA - 4,000x Lumens, 35x Clan Rolls

There are already a few expired Jujutsu Zero codes, and I have no doubt that those that are currently valid will expire soon, so be sure to redeem them before I have to move them down here.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. The Odyssey
    1
    Cinema isn't dead after all as 2026 marked the biggest summer ever at the box office
  2. 2
    All Mech Arena codes (September 2026) for Crates, Credits, and more
  3. 3
    GTA 6 release times have been found on the PS Store - and it's time to book that trip to New Zealand
  4. 4
    Pokemon Center cancels countless reseller orders, but TCG fans seem to have been burned as well
  5. 5
    If PS6 handheld rumors are real, ex-PlayStation boss suggests Sony skip a home console