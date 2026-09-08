Jujutsu Zero codes (September 2026) for Crystals, Lumens, and Clan Rerolls

Jujutsu Zero codes award you with a variety of items to help you level up your fighting style - and you'll need to fight hard as you embark on any of the dangerous quests this fighting RPG has to offer.
This Roblox experience is also a gacha game, in a way, and you'll need to roll for attacks in special, limited-time banners. For this, you'll need Crystals, while Lumens unlock rewards in the standard banner. Both are commonly available by redeeming Jujutsu Zero codes, so take a look at the list below.
For more general rewards you can use across all experiences, check out our up-to-date list of all the Roblox promo codes you can redeem now.
All Jujutsu Zero codes
These are the Jujutsu Zero codes you can redeem right now:
You must redeem Jujutsu Zero codes from the main menu, which is available when you launch the game. If you want to return to the main menu from the experience, hit the Menu button in the top left-hand corner, then select Return Menu, the bottom left option. This takes you back to the main menu, where you can select the Codes button, enter your code into the box, and hit Redeem to claim your rewards.
Jujutsu Zero codes aren't case-sensitive, so you don't have to worry about that, but you still need to make sure you spell the codes correctly, so I'd still recommend copying and pasting from the list above.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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