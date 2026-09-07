You can play cyberpunk RPG No Law like Dishonored in Night City, or strap grenades to a Roomba and start blasting

Port Desire, the cyber-noir setting of upcoming RPG No Law, offers endless possibilities. During the day, pops of green foliage, bustling crowds and urban wildlife scuttling away makes the city feel truly alive. At night, the crowds thin, leaving shady characters lingering in their place. Neon washes out all other colors, turning greenery to grit.
The longer I spend with No Law in a hands-off preview, the more it opens up. The melting pot of Southeast Asian and Mediterranean influences in Port Desire entices you to give everything a second look. Even the main character, Grey Harker, shows that same level of consideration. With the setting packed to the gills with such detail, a gruff and thorough detective offers the perfect lens to see it all through.
You don’t have to inspect the world with Harker's diligence, though. "You can't play No Law wrong," creative director Arcade Berg tells me.
If you want to stop and smell every rose you can, but if you want to breeze past everything, No Law won’t stop you. Your progression, for example, isn't tied to your playstyle. You don’t get more EXP by playing more combat-heavy rather than stealthy. Developer Neon Giant has set out to not lead the player in how to interact with their world, instead making one worth exploring. You can’t drive vehicles, so everything must be within walking distance, but the added verticality of the buildings really stacks it all on. As we descend a stairwell, I’m told each and every door you pass is accessible, so you could really spend a good chunk of time exploring just one building.
After an initial introduction to Port Desire, the demo continues with multiple approaches of the same objective: infiltrating an apartment complex to find a missing informant.
Walking into a convenience store to resupply, each item is fully modeled on the shelves, allowing you to peruse their stock rather than skim menus, before either paying the attendant or shoplifting. As we leave, Berg points to a sensor by the entrance that activates the welcome chime. I can see it’s interactable and you can swipe it if you so choose, and I’m left curious as to why such a seemingly innocuous item was not only included in the game, but also why it was brought to my attention. I’m assured all will become clear later.
For our first run at the apartment block, we’re going sneaky. With creative director Tor Frick at the helm, we climb up to an awning and sneak our way past the guards outside. On our way we glance into a window and see a room with an open door and a guard asleep on the bed – complete with Z's rising from their head.
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Once inside, we’re confronted by the complex’s manager, a sleazeball straight out of a '50s gangster movie. Through some smooth talking and a light investigative puzzle he lets us go upstairs, but not into the rooms themselves. Cue sneaking into the open door we spotted earlier, past the sleeping guard, and into the target room via grotty air ducts; cockroaches scuttling away and spider webs breaking as I go by.
The second run is much more confrontational. In the initial resupply and the convenience store, Frick blows the clerk’s head off and lines his pockets with as much loot as he can carry. Before leaving to avoid the authorities, he swipes the entrance’s chime sensor – explaining that it can be combined with a grenade to create a proximity mine. An ingenious approach to crafting that was also shown in the trailer – where a grenade was attached to a Roomba to make a remote control bomb – I'm eager to find which other Item combinations are available.
As we continue onto the apartment complex, Frick climbs up to the vantage point we snuck in through. He unleashes hell upon the guards in the courtyard, using an SMG and explosives to leave gristle in their stead. Frick also dispatches the sleazeball blocking our way, and after navigating around some locked doors, retrieves their masterkey, by-passing the puzzle to gain access to the apartment upstairs.
This time, Frick tasers the sleeping enemies – another layer of player choice should you wish to really unleash hell. But I’m warned that the more you lean into violence, the more the citizens of Port Desire come to fear you, an example of how No Law adapts to how you play it.
Overall I’m really impressed by Neon Giants' endeavor to deliver a truly immersive RPG. You can play how you want, explore as much or as little as you want and craft the version of Harker you want. Although for the latter I’m told the only incorrect way to play is removing Harker’s moustache.
From what I’ve seen, that appears to be one of the very few limitations No Law presents. Neon Giant has striven to create a dense, compact playground for a player to explore and immerse themselves in exactly how they wish, and I’m incredibly excited to explore Port Desire myself.
No Law is set to launch in 2027, but if you can't wait here are some excellent games like Cyberpunk 2077 we can't stop playing
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