Zach Cregger says fans "will know how many bullets" Austin Abrams' Bryan has left in his Resident Evil movie, as it mimics gameplay

It sounds as though watching Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie will be just as stressful as actually playing the games, as the director has revealed more about the upcoming adaptation's gameplay-like moments.
"I love the resource management aspect of the games, and it was really important to me to bring that to the movie," said Cregger during the live Resident Evil Reddit AMA, when asked how he approached the franchise's resource management tools. "You will know how many bullets are in his gun. YOU will care when he misses a shot."
Resident Evil fans will know you can keep track of how many bullets you have left, or what weapons you have at your disposal at what time. But that's not all, as players can also keep a close eye on their health, which Cregger's movie may also include. The director added that he wants audiences to remain “keenly aware" of Austin Abrams' protagonist Bryan's "health as he progresses."
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This is not too surprising, as Cregger is a self-proclaimed Resident Evil super fan, so, like many of us, he will know the perils of meeting a gang of Infected down a darkened alley in Raccoon City just to learn you only have two bullets left. Seeing situations like that play out in person on the big screen, though, will be a totally different experience.
However, the Resident Evil game doesn't actually adapt any particular game, nor does it follow special agent Leon Kennedy. The film follows a medical courier named Bryan as he clocks in to deliver a package to Raccoon City General Hospital in the midst of the zombie apocalypse. But the film does take place during the events of Resident Evil 2. Cregger also uses Resident Evil 4 and 7 as inspiration, but in different ways.
Resident Evil arrives in theaters on September 18. For more, check out our guide to the best Resident Evil games, and keep up with other upcoming video game movies on the way.
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