Resident Evil director says the giant baby monster from Resident Evil: Village gave him a "full-blown panic attack," and we can relate

Resident Evil director Zach Cregger says the giant fetus in Resident Evil: Village gave him a panic attack, and I totally understand.
"So I played [Resident Evil: Village] in VR, and as an adult I've never really noped out of anything," Cregger explained at a special Q&A event where the first 30 minutes of the new film were aired. "But playing Resident Evil 8 in VR... you go into that doll's house in the basement, and you've got that mannequin person on the operating table, and then you're going down these dark passages in that thing, and then there's this gigantic baby that is chasing you through the dark."
The baby in question is a deformed fetus that says "mama" and "dada" and a plethora of other creepy sounds. In virtual reality, the baby is quite literally behind you... and it's the worst.
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"And the sounds that it makes are so fucking scary, and I'm in VR, I'm in the garage, and I'm having a full-blown panic attack," Cregger continued. "And for the first time in my adult life, I had to take it off and just be like, 'I'm gonna take a break. I'm gonna go eat some candy or something. And then I'm gonna come back and try this again. I mean, that is legitimately terrifying."
From what we've seen in the trailers, there aren't any giant baby monsters in Cregger's Resident Evil... though there are some pretty cool first-person POV shots that truly emulate the games. The upcoming movie stars Austin Abrams (Euphoria, Weapons) as a medical courier who is in the process of making a delivery to Raccoon City General Hospital when an outbreak forces him to fight for his life.
Cregger directs from a screenplay he penned with Shay Hatten. Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser also star.
Resident Evil hits theaters on September 18. For more, check out our guide to upcoming horror movies, or, check out the ever-growing list of video game movies.
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