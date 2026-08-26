A sequel to Alien: Covenant about Michael Fassbender's David "creating a brave new world for himself" is in the works, according to Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott says a follow-up to Alien: Covenant that will continue David's story is in the works.
Per the LA Times, the new installment will focus on David (Michael Fassbender) creating a "brave new world for himself.” In regards to David, a malfunctioning AI, Scott said: "AIs can go off. And if they do, it’s like a bomb."
Alien: Covenant hit theaters in 2017 and had a modest box office return of $240 million against a budget of $111 million. The film, which sees the crew of a colonizing ship land on an uncharted planet, received mixed reviews from fans and critics. As it stands, Covenant has a 65% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 55% 'rotten' audience rating.
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Prometheus, which hit theaters in 2012, marked the franchise's first installment since the highly controversial and low-grossing Alien: Resurrection (the Alien vs. Predator movies aren't part of the main franchise). Covenant arrived in 2017 and continued David's reign of terror against humankind. Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Alvarez, arrived in 2024 and is regarded as one of the better installments of the franchise (and that's due in part to the stunning performance given by our new Black Panther David Jonsson).
“A number of years after, I said, 'I'm going to resurrect this,' [and wrote] Prometheus from scratch – a blank sheet of paper. Damon Lindelof and I sat, then hammered out Prometheus," Scott previously told Variety, when asked about his future involvement with the franchise. "It was very present and very welcome. The audience really wanted more. I said, 'It needs to fly.' No one was coming for it, [and] I went once again [and made] Alien: Covenant, and it worked too. Where it’s going now, I think I’ve done enough, and I just hope it goes further."
Scott's latest release, The Dog Stars, is in theaters now. For more upcoming movies, check out our list of movie release dates.
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