New Dune 3 trailer announces special surprise ticket sale for previously sold-out IMAX screenings, and fans are stressed out

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Special Dune Insider screenings are on sale now... and there are physical lines wrapped around the block

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune 3
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

A new trailer has arrived for Dune 3... and subsequently crashed the AMC and Cineplex apps within a matter of minutes.

The brief clip, which can be viewed below, sees Florence Pugh's Princess Irulan Corrino ask what lies ahead. The answer? "The end." As Paul succumbs to the darkness, absolutely everything is at stake. And then all of that stunning drama ends with an announcement for a special ticket sale for IMAX and premium large format screenings exclusively for Dune Insiders (which is a free mailing list of sorts that you sign up for via email). You might recall that Dune IMAX screenings sold out all the way back in April for the general public. In the hours following the announcement, however, lines have wrapped around the block at various AMCs around the country, the AMC and Cineplex apps crashed, and many people have been left without tickets.

"People are currently lining up outside of the Lincoln Square AMC for Dune tickets... the line is literally wrapped around the corner and tickets don’t even go on sale for another two hours," one person wrote.

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"My experience trying to get Dune 3 IMAX tickets so far: my ticket got stolen out of my cart; an early showing fully sold out in 8 minutes; multiple apps are tweaking; up to a 60+ minute queue; tried to buy an IMAX 70mm ticket on AMC and got banned from that page," one fan lamented.

Dune 3 arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026, the same day as Avengers: Doomsday. For your sake, I hope you already have your tickets.

For more, check out our guides to all the upcoming movies you need to know about.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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