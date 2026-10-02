The power of GTA 6 marketing turns NBA goliath Miami Heat into the Vice City Heat for one game, involving an arena makeover, new kits, and, naturally, merch

Good news if you're a fan of the NBA or cool novelty t-shirts, because Rockstar and the Miami Heart are partnering up for the release of GTA 6. On top of lighting up the team's venue and releasing a full merch line, there'll be "special activities" on game night ahead of the blockbuster sequel's launch.
It'll all kick off on November 18, the eve of Grand Theft Auto 6 finally becoming playable worldwide. The Miami Heat, to be dubbed the Vice City Heat for this occasion, are up against the Milwaukee Bucks at home, in the Kaseya Center.
The venue itself already has Vice City branding on it, as part of an extensive marketing campaign within Miami. Now, the court will be branded in "special Vice City hardwood" for the occasion, to make sure everyone watching knows exactly what's going on.
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"Special activities" will be happening inside the venue and throughout the evening, rolling into GTA 6 unlocking stateside. No details are forthcoming, but we're instructed to keep a good lookout.
This is all touted as a "never-been-done-before event," and honestly, there are few launches I can think of that would even be able to pull this off. Halo 3, and a couple of the bigger Assassin's Creed and Call of Duty games are about it.
Major sports teams and venues aren't cheap when it comes to sponsorships. This is big. If you can't get to the Kaseya Center or watch live, you can partake through the line of Vice City merchandise. You can get t-shirts, crop tops and jumpers, though I have to say, as a regular concertgoer, $55 per shirt is a bit of a rip. At least arena tours have to contend with venue cuts and all the other expenses.
Anyway, they're there if you fancy looking through them. Go Heat!
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GTA 6 age rating suggests a more explicit game than GTA 5, singling out "sex scenes" in a step up from Rockstar's last installment.