GTA 6 hype and impact will eventually be matched by another game, ex-PlayStation boss says, but it might be up to Rockstar to make it: "After 15 years, maybe GTA 7"

We could be waiting quite some time to see another game as impactful as GTA 6, former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida suggests, and it may even be on Rockstar itself to do it with GTA 7.
GTA 6 is quite easily one of, if not the single most hyped up game of all time, with immeasurable excitement from fans who've been waiting over 13 years since the last installment, and most devs and publishers fleeing as far from Rockstar Games' November launch as they can to avoid their games getting swallowed up and forgotten. Its impending release has seemingly influenced consoles going out of stock and being sold for ridiculous prices, and people are so excited that some have even been willing to spend $400 on a box of merch including, uh, a spoon. With all that, on top of years of fan discussion, wild theories, and speculation… it's kind of a lot.
Speaking in a new episode of The Verge's Vergecast (below), the former president of Sony Interactive Entertainment worldwide studios is asked if we're ever going to see another game like GTA 6 in the future.
"Or any of these companies from China, they might try to emulate or compete, because there will be [a] 15 year gap after GTA 6," he continues. "So no one should underestimate the power of these Chinese companies."
Honestly, the mere concept of GTA 7 and the inevitable build-up to that makes me feel dizzy when we've not yet reached GTA 6's launch – this year's launch feels mythical enough as it is. But who knows what a post GTA 6 world is going to look like? Out of its shadow, could we see similar levels of hype and impact for a Switch 2 version of Nintendogs? Perhaps not, but it'd be interesting to take the spotlight away from Rockstar for a while, at least.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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