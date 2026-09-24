GTA 6 Collector's Box is $400 and doesn't include the game, but you do get a spoon, stickers, and more needlessly expensive merch

You can expect a lot of GTA 6 merchandise from Rockstar, and the first windfall is coming quite soon. There aren't any physical versions of the game, but you can buy a spoon, designer sunglasses, a fanny pack, and select other goods – all in a massive bundle that'll cost you around four times the price of the game.
The Grand Theft Auto 6: The Goodtime State – Vice City Collection was just revealed by Rockstar, a merch capsule you can now pre-order from the official store. It's described as "a premium Grand Theft Auto 6 collectible set featuring all the essentials for a good time."
To be frank, I think we've different definitions of that last part, but how and ever. Contained is a figure of Macca the Gator, the aforementioned spoon, designer sunnies from Oakley, a crossbody bag, stickers, and a few other miscellaneous items. There's a double-sided map, which is probably the thing I desire most.
Everything comes emblazoned in some sort of logo, whether for Vice City or GTA 6 itself or Rockstar, and you can get the whole lot for $399.99, or £349.99 in Britain. Pre-orders are open, and right now, this is an all-in-one purchase. You can't buy anything on its own, at least not for the time-being.
You may balk at that price – you definitely won't be alone if you did – but the there are parts of this inflating the cost. The sunglasses generally go for around $200, and the manufacturing and weight of all the other merchandise will form the bones of that payment.
Still, it's a lot to ask, especially when you still need to buy the game separately, and don't even get a disc for the trouble. This drop was previously spotted through private store listings by a user known as Razed in a thread on unofficial message board GTAForums.
They noticed there are apparently shirts, tote bags, and more hats in the offing as well. Plenty of ways to give Rockstar your money before the crime sandbox arrives.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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