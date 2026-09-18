The game may be a code in a box, but GTA 6's soundtrack is now available on vinyl for physical media fans

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GTA VI The Album launches November 19

Image of the GTA 6 The Album on vinyl on a blurred background.
(Image credit: Rockstar Games/2026 Atlantic Recording Corporation and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.)

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album feels like a lovely consolation prize. As a collector of all things gaming, my hopes were crushed when it was first unveiled that the game would be nothing more than a code in a box. Yet while my game shelf will be worse off, at least my record collection doesn't have to be, as the GTA 6 soundtrack is releasing physically on vinyl this November.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album is available to pre-order for $49.99 at Best Buy and is a 34-track, 2 LP gatefold set featuring a neat pink and purple splatter effect. The colors are perfectly suited for Vice City vibes of the series' upcoming installment, and are exclusive to Best Buy. While you can pre-order straight from Rockstar, the splatters are blue rather than purple. If you want to add something GTA 6-related that's actually physical, I highly recommend grabbing this Best Buy version before resellers do.

Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto Vi: the Album - Best Buy Exclusive - Clear Pink With Purple Splatter Vinyl - Includes Exclusive 12x24 Poster
Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto Vi: the Album - Best Buy Exclusive - Clear Pink With Purple Splatter Vinyl - Includes Exclusive 12x24 Poster: $49.98 at Best Buy

Best Buy is your best bet if you want the splatter-effect vinyl in the US with the exclusive poster. However, you can alternatively grab a different design if you pick up the Amazon Exclusive edition instead. If you prefer black LPs, Amazon is also the best option for UK shoppers.

US Amazon Exclusive: In stock - $49.98
UK (Black 2LP): In stock - £35.99

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I'm genuinely surprised that any versions of the soundtrack are still available to pre-order, especially as fans seemed hungry for the official GTA 6 PS5 DualSense controllers. Exclusive record releases, particularly video game soundtracks, can be prime fodder for resellers to get their hands on and pop on the likes of eBay to make a profit, but fortunately that has yet to come to fruition.

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I'd still recommend that both GTA and vinyl fans alike pick up a copy just in case that scenario becomes a reality. While the Best Buy version remains in stock, the liquid-filled copy of the record has already sold out at Rockstar's official online store. It included the same 34 tracks as the rest of them, but ditches the splatter effect for two transparent magenta discs filled with blue liquid.

That version is long gone and out of stock, and there's every chance that could happen to the rest of them, and I'm not taking any chances. As I'm based in the UK, I personally picked up the pink, blue and purple splatter version for £39.99 at Blood Records, but that's because I prefer buying from music specialists. Whenever I've ordered from generalist storefronts, my records have arrived with damage to their sleeves, but online record shops are typically better equipped to ensure that doesn't happen.

If you don't have a turntable or record player but love physical media, you can also pre-order GTA 6 The Album for $17.98 at Best Buy on CD. You'll be missing out on the exclusive poster, but you'll get the same 34-tracks as vinyl fans.

Check out our GTA 6 pre-orders page to find the best places to shop for console bundles and the game so you can be prepared for November 19.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

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