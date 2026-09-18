New Rockstar leak allegedly reveals GTA 6 assets and cut GTA 5 Liberty City DLC, with nearly 200 GB of unseen content

GTA 6 is back in the limelight following yet another supposed Rockstar Games leak – but this time, the leak includes its predecessor: GTA 5.
In case you're out of the loop, a huge GTA 6 leak made rounds last month, showing a good bit of what we ended up seeing in the official extended look on Netflix later on.
And, what's more, the leak kept on givin' as the anonymous poster behind it stated they'd not stop in a demand for digital rights, physical copies, and more, with claims to be "raising funds for a secret project" of sorts (although this was all admittedly muddled by cryptocurrency links).
Well, Rockstar can't seem to catch a break, as a new leak is allegedly surfacing with a whopping 200 GB of unseen data – data that apparently includes everything from early GTA 6 assets to cut GTA 5 content.
Posts on the likes of Twitter describe some of the details, outlining how the leak supposedly includes a look at an expanded Liberty City setting that fans suspect was planned to appear in GTA 5 before being scrapped.
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The leak reportedly includes source code, as well as Rockstar tools and even early GTA 5 dialogue.
There are various other discussions on the leak – which is precisely 192 GB according to its sources – online, as well.
There's one that highlights the cut Agent Trevor DLC for GTA 5 – a James Bond-esque style expansion that former developers previously reported was canceled because it couldn't "out-compete" the "cash cow" that GTA Online had become – for instance. It shows the apparent order of the missions (and their names) that might've been part of the DLC.
Others showcase GTA 6 map assets and more early data from the upcoming Rockstar game.
All in all, it seems to be a pretty hefty leak. I'm curious to see whether or not GTA 6 will truly feature a Liberty City expansion later down the line… but who knows?
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