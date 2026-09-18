New Rockstar leak allegedly reveals GTA 6 assets and cut GTA 5 Liberty City DLC, with nearly 200 GB of unseen content

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Yes, another one…

Lucia lounges on her pink bed, looking at her phone
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is back in the limelight following yet another supposed Rockstar Games leak – but this time, the leak includes its predecessor: GTA 5.

In case you're out of the loop, a huge GTA 6 leak made rounds last month, showing a good bit of what we ended up seeing in the official extended look on Netflix later on.

And, what's more, the leak kept on givin' as the anonymous poster behind it stated they'd not stop in a demand for digital rights, physical copies, and more, with claims to be "raising funds for a secret project" of sorts (although this was all admittedly muddled by cryptocurrency links).

Well, Rockstar can't seem to catch a break, as a new leak is allegedly surfacing with a whopping 200 GB of unseen data – data that apparently includes everything from early GTA 6 assets to cut GTA 5 content.

Posts on the likes of Twitter describe some of the details, outlining how the leak supposedly includes a look at an expanded Liberty City setting that fans suspect was planned to appear in GTA 5 before being scrapped.

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The leak reportedly includes source code, as well as Rockstar tools and even early GTA 5 dialogue.

There are various other discussions on the leak – which is precisely 192 GB according to its sources – online, as well.

There's one that highlights the cut Agent Trevor DLC for GTA 5 – a James Bond-esque style expansion that former developers previously reported was canceled because it couldn't "out-compete" the "cash cow" that GTA Online had become – for instance. It shows the apparent order of the missions (and their names) that might've been part of the DLC.

Others showcase GTA 6 map assets and more early data from the upcoming Rockstar game.

All in all, it seems to be a pretty hefty leak. I'm curious to see whether or not GTA 6 will truly feature a Liberty City expansion later down the line… but who knows?

With GTA 6 about to launch, Take-Two boss unloads on investor criticizing "years of delays, missed expectations, and continued dependence on a small number of major franchises."

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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