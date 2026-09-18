Zack Snyder explains what's holding up the director's cut of Sucker Punch

If there's one thing that Zack Snyder loves more than slow-motion, it's director's cuts. Throughout his career, six of his films have been re-released with extra bits tacked on. Sometimes they've been hits (Justice League), and other times they've made tough watches even tougher (Rebel Moon Part I and II).
One film he still hasn't revisited is his 2011 film Sucker Punch, starring Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish, Oscar Isaac, and Jon Hamm. It was the first movie Snyder penned and directed (clearly, samurais and slow-motion gunplay are everywhere), and on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he explained why he never made another version.
"Yeah, I would love that," the director assured. "That's like, it's just like, it's one of those things like where, every time I call over to Warner Brothers to say, like, okay, we should do the director's cut of Sucker Punch, because obviously there's a lot of conversation."
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Unfortunately, the Hollywood business machine has seemingly stopped this from happening, according to Snyder. "You have to wait for some licenses to completely finish, because if I've, say I've bought the original Sucker Punch or whatever, or one of the versions, and I'm showing it on my streaming service or somewhere, and then I release the director's cut, apparently that diminishes the value of the thing that I bought," he explained. "And so, I don't know, that's what I've been told. It might be bullshit."
For now, we'll have to wait and see if the Snyder seal of approval ever lands on a new version of Sucker Punch, but at least we still have six other versions of his films to watch while we wait. Check out our ranking of the best Zack Snyder movies so far.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.