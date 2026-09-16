Superman star David Corenswet had the perfect first reaction to seeing Nicholas Hoult's warsuit in Man of Tomorrow

David Corenswet might have proven himself worthy as the Man of Steel in Superman, but even he was reluctant to have another scrap with Lex Luthor, who will now be suited and booted in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Corenswet shared a few details about the upcoming chapter of the DCU that will see a reluctant alliance formed between Superman and Hoult’s Lex Luthor. As revealed in a behind-the-scenes image from Gunn, the head of LuthorCorp will wear an all-new warsuit not too dissimilar from the one worn by the Raptors in the 2025 film. Except green and considerably flashier.
Talking about where Supes is personally, Corenswet teased, "The character is a little more mature. They're going to go a little bit deeper. Not to mention all the crazy stuff, Nick Hoult in the warsuit," he explained. When asked what his initial reaction was to seeing his screen partner stomp on set in his new suit, Corenswet was brutally honest. "He's going to be hard to fight. I’m going to rip my knuckles up punching you."
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Of course, Lex won't be the only foe Superman will be squaring off against, with Man of Tomorrow marking the long-anticipated arrival of Brainiac, played by Lars Eidinger. Wielding a highly advanced intellect and an obsession with bottling up things to study, this new alien threat will need Metropolis' greatest hero and its richest tyrant to take him on.
Thankfully, there will also be some added support from Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, fresh off of Lanterns, Xolo Maridueña bringing it back as Blue Beetle, and maybe, just maybe, the debut of a brand new Wonder Woman, who might look remarkably like Andor star Adria Arjona.
We’ll have to see how things play out when Man of Tomorrow soars into theaters on July 9, 2027. To keep updated in the DC Universe, check out our guide to every upcoming DCU movie and television show heading our way.
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