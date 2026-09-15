Superman is leaving HBO Max in several countries, and DC fans are thoroughly confused

Depending on what part of the planet you’re living on, it appears that Superman is set to go up, up, and away from HBO Max, and understandably, some DC fans aren’t happy about it. According to the Superman Homepage, James Gunn’s 2025 DCU Chapter One movie has “Leaving Soon” stamped across it on the streaming service in places like Australia and Spain, with an expected departure date of September 18 or 19, depending on where you are.
In some cases, the apparent exit of the first all-new DCU movie comes almost a year after it arrived on HBO Max. As it stands, there’s no telling whether David Corenswet’s debut as the Man of Steel might pop up on another streamer local to certain countries. Even so, fans have understandably expressed their concern about the impending change, wondering if and when Superman returns (no, not that one).
In some cases, the film is set to appear on Netflix on Saturday, and fans have chimed in. @QueenZiitta said on X, "Superman leaving Max right as the new DCU is gaining momentum feels like an interesting move. Netflix could introduce Corenswet’s Superman to an even bigger audience." Other fans weren’t so happy about the news, with @luvghoulia saying, "This pisses me off. I don't want another subscription just to watch my fav movie when all the other DC stuff is on HBO."
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It does seem a little ill-timed, given that Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), who has been plastered all over Superman on HBO Max, is set to make an appearance next week on the hit show, Lanterns. This might leave those uninitiated having to wander around to look for him, if at all, when the feature film makes its departure. For HBO Max users around the world, we’d advise squeezing in a showing of Superman while you still can before the next chapter in the Superman story hits screens.
Superman is streaming on HBO Max (for the time being). Man of Tomorrow releases in theaters on July 9. For more, check out all the other confirmed new DC movies and shows in the pipeline.
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