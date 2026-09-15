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Everything in the Helldivers 2 Ironclad Democracy Warbond

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Ironclad Democracy brings the boom to Helldivers 2 once again

Helldivers 2 Ironclad Democracy Warbond helldiver firing arbitrator shotgun mode at approaching automatons
(Image credit: Sony)
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The Helldivers 2 Ironclad Democracy Warbond looks to be a spiritual sequel to Democratic Detonation, with even more explosive and incendiary power (and if you saw the trailer go live early, no you didn't). If you choose to spend your hard-earned Super Credits on this Warbond, you'll be able to unlock five weapons for your loadout, including a pump-action grenade launcher and an assault rifle with an underslung shotgun – lots of Helldivers 2 firsts. It all sounds pretty fun, so here's a breakdown of everything we know about the gear in the Ironclad Democracy Warbond.

Helldivers 2 Ironclad Democracy Warbond release date

Helldivers 2 Ironclad Democracy Warbond helldiver firing Evictor grenade launcher at berserker automaton and blowing it up

(Image credit: Sony)

Ironclad Democracy releases next week on September 22 at the usual time of 9AM UTC – that's 2AM PDT / 5AM EDT / 10AM BST. From then, you'll be able to buy the Warbond for the usual 1,000 Helldivers 2 Super Credits or one Helldivers 2 Warbond Token if you have one. I'll be adding it to our list of the best Helldivers 2 Warbonds in the days following, and it looks like it could be one of the best ones yet.

All Helldivers 2 Ironclad Democracy Warbond gear

Helldivers 2 Ironclad Democracy Warbond helldiver switching arbitrator assault rifle from assault rifle mode to the underbarrel shotgun

(Image credit: Sony)

The Ironclad Democracy Warbond is one of the most packed Warbonds we've ever seen. It holds a ton of stuff for you to spend your Helldivers 2 Medals on, including a whopping five loadout weapons and two Helldivers 2 Boosters. Here's the full list and what we know about each item so far:

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  • Weapons:
    • AR-11 Arbitrator: A rapid-fire assault rifle with an underbarrel shotgun, letting you switch between two firing modes.
    • GL-15 Evictor: Explosive power in the form of a primary weapon grenade launcher with a single-round reload and pump action.
    • P-34 Breacher: A missile pistol that fires a sticky incendiary payload – it's essentially a thermite pistol!
    • G-60 Anti-Tank Seeker: Exactly what it says, an anti-tank grenade that can seek towards enemies. After deploying, it hovers near you before flying to a nearby target.
    • G-8 Immolation: A Molotov-style firebomb grenade that carpets an area in fire.
  • Armor:
    • BFM-220 Ironclad heavy armor and helmet: Comes with the Blunt-Force Mitigation passive which provides a higher armor rating, makes you more resistant to being knocked over when under attack, and reduces damage taken from impacts and collisions by 30%,
    • BFM-16 Ironclad light armor and helmet: Also comes with the Blunt-Force Mitigation passive.
  • Boosters:
    • Integrated Extinguishers: Reduces the time to extinguish flames if you catch fire. Handy if your team is going all in on incendiary weapons and explosives.
    • Surplus EAT Allocation: Provides two uses of the Expendable Anti-Tank support weapon Stratagem in your current mission. With two rocket launchers per Hellpod, that works out as one launcher per player in a full team of four.
  • Cosmetics:
    • Standard of Rapid Evacuation Cape
    • Shroud of the Juggernaut Cape
    • Standard of Rapid Evacuation Player Banner
    • Shroud of the Juggernaut Player Banner
    • Verdant Camouflage Tank Pattern
    • Glacial Polymer Tank Pattern
    • Executive Onyx Tank Pattern
    • Helmet Durability Check Emote
    • Treadhead Player Title
Helldivers 2 Warhammer 40KHelldivers 2 Exo ExpertsHelldivers 2 Siege BreakersHelldivers 2 Redacted RegimentHelldivers 2 Killzone Warbond

Helldivers 2 Warhammer 40K: For the Emperor!
Helldivers 2 Exo Experts: Mecha mania
Helldivers 2 Siege Breakers: Hammer time
Helldivers 2 Redacted Regiment: Going dark
Helldivers 2 Killzone Warbond: Hel-ghastly

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.

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