Nintendo's Customer Appreciation Sale rolls out rare amiibo discounts that I need collectors to grab ASAP

This is probably the biggest spread of amiibo discounts I've ever witnessed. Nintendo's Customer Appreciation Sale is now live and is Ninty's own way of handing back the tariff refunds to its customer base. While it's disappointing that the refunds haven't gone straight into players' pockets, the sale has brought with it 30% off some of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories out there, which I can still appreciate as a collector.

Some of these figures have been far cheaper in the past, like the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom figures. Those are dropped as low as $10 at other retailers, so listing them for $20.99 at Nintendo isn't a big deal - but the other amiibo included definitely are. Kirby and the Warp Star figure from the Air Rider series is one of the newest releases part of this sale, and it has a whopping $15 off today. Even the recent Super Mario Bros Wonder trio has considerable price markdowns. I've rarely ever seen either discounted, so they're definitely some of the better ones to pick up before Nintendo's appreciation comes to an end.

I've included them, and a whole host of participating amiibo down below that I'd recommend adding to your collection. As a word of warning, I'd recommend doing so sooner rather than later, as plenty have already sold out. While you can still grab the stunning (and surprisingly large) Mario and Luma release for just $24.49 today, the Rosalina counterpart is out of stock. I suspect it won't be long before plenty of these figures I've included below follow suit. You snooze, you lose.

When does the Nintendo Customer Appreciation Sale end? The Nintendo Customer Appreciation Sale comes to an end on the Nintendo US online store on September 26 at 8:59 PT.

Why is there a Nintendo Customer Appreciation sale? The Nintendo Customer Appreciation Sale exists as a way for the brand to say "thank you to Nintendo players for their continued support and is made possible in part by tariff-related refunds" according to the official sale announcement posted on September 10, 2026.

Is the Nintendo Customer Appreciation Sale exclusive to the US? The Nintendo Customer Appreciation Sale is available the across US Nintendo eShop, the online Nintendo Store, and its physical retail storefronts.

Check out our 2026 amiibo list if you're after the latest NFC collectibles.