Nintendo drops pre-orders on its brand new Switch 2 bundle, and with Zelda out of the question it's the best way to buy right now

Nintendo announced two new post-price hike Switch 2 bundles last month, and while the Mario Kart version is still but a promise (even though it's technically supposed to hit shelves earlier), the Sports Resort package is now available for pre-order.
The $529.99 (Nintendo) bundle sits about $30 higher than we've typically seen from Ninty's package deals. Before September 1's price hike you'd be paying $499 for a game and handheld in one box. These days, though, $529.99 actually represents one of the better discounts on the web. Nintendo Switch bundle deals have been difficult to get hold of since previously-priced stock was run off the shelves and with Legend of Zelda Switch 2 pre-orders proving incredibly difficult to secure regular handhelds are in demand.
The Switch Sports Resort bundle doesn't add any fancy decorations to your handheld, but includes the Wii-esque mini-games package as a download in the box. You'll also nab yourself three months of Nintendo Switch Online (worth $7.99) to bump up the value as well.
I steered deal-hunters clear of these bundles before the Switch 2 price increased but now that we're staring down a $500 MSRP for the handheld by itself, Ninty's new bundles represent some of the best savings on the web. You'd be hard pressed to find any straight savings on the $499.99 (Amazon) device, and official bundles like this tend to work seasonally. Nintendo will run with a couple of bundled games for a while and then swap its offering over.
In fact, the only time I'd recommend avoiding these offers now is if a store like Woot or Best Buy returns to its previous renewed prices on Switch 2 hardware. I've seen handhelds back at their old $449.99 rates using this method, but it's a tough discount to stumble upon in the wild. Given the demand levels and the current component shortages, I wouldn't expect to see Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds seeing significant savings over Black Friday either.
We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories including the best Switch 2 controllers and best Switch 2 cases to boot.