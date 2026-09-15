Nintendo drops pre-orders on its brand new Switch 2 bundle, and with Zelda out of the question it's the best way to buy right now

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Save $30 on a blast from the past

Nintendo Switch 2 on a Switch Sports Resort screenshot background with best deal badge
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo announced two new post-price hike Switch 2 bundles last month, and while the Mario Kart version is still but a promise (even though it's technically supposed to hit shelves earlier), the Sports Resort package is now available for pre-order.

The $529.99 (Nintendo) bundle sits about $30 higher than we've typically seen from Ninty's package deals. Before September 1's price hike you'd be paying $499 for a game and handheld in one box. These days, though, $529.99 actually represents one of the better discounts on the web. Nintendo Switch bundle deals have been difficult to get hold of since previously-priced stock was run off the shelves and with Legend of Zelda Switch 2 pre-orders proving incredibly difficult to secure regular handhelds are in demand.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort
Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: $529.99 at nintendo.com

A Nintendo Switch 2 will now cost you $499.99 by itself, which means you're only spending $30 on Sports Resort here. That's a $30 saving over the game's $59.99 launch price and the only way to save on a brand new handheld right now.

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The Switch Sports Resort bundle doesn't add any fancy decorations to your handheld, but includes the Wii-esque mini-games package as a download in the box. You'll also nab yourself three months of Nintendo Switch Online (worth $7.99) to bump up the value as well.

I steered deal-hunters clear of these bundles before the Switch 2 price increased but now that we're staring down a $500 MSRP for the handheld by itself, Ninty's new bundles represent some of the best savings on the web. You'd be hard pressed to find any straight savings on the $499.99 (Amazon) device, and official bundles like this tend to work seasonally. Nintendo will run with a couple of bundled games for a while and then swap its offering over.

In fact, the only time I'd recommend avoiding these offers now is if a store like Woot or Best Buy returns to its previous renewed prices on Switch 2 hardware. I've seen handhelds back at their old $449.99 rates using this method, but it's a tough discount to stumble upon in the wild. Given the demand levels and the current component shortages, I wouldn't expect to see Nintendo Switch 2 handhelds seeing significant savings over Black Friday either.

We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories including the best Switch 2 controllers and best Switch 2 cases to boot.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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