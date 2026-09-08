Marvel Rivals Season 10 is bringing one of Thor's scariest villains to the hero shooter

Gorr the God Butcher is officially coming to Marvel Rivals, and although we have the announcement, the wind was taken out of its sails thanks to a flub by the PlayStation Store. Key art for Season 10 managed to slip onto Sony's platform a little earlier than expected, giving us a tease of what was coming before today's unveiling
Players browsing the store noticed some changed imagery yesterday, September 7. Among various new releases, you could see the Marvel-based hero shooter being advertised with the incoming tenth season, and a particularly gruesome looking character standing tall to boot.
No proper details were meant to be available, making this a clear mistake. Marvel has since released the trailer for the multiplayer skirmish's next season, featuring voice-over from Gorr, who fits the subtitle of 'Butcher's Blasphemy' extremely well – the season set to begin on September 11.
If his gnarly sword and the fact he's holding another incapacitated enemy in his other hand didn't give it away, he's a generally bad dude. One of the worst, in fact, and he's a contemporary enemy of Thor, since Gorr tends to like his gods butchered rather than alive.
You might not think you know him, but you do if you follow the MCU at all – Christian Bale portrays the character in Thor: Love and Thunder. If you've watched that movie, you may remember his goal is complete deicide – the death of all gods. I mean, it's in the name, but he gets pretty close thanks to his symbiotic relationship with his blade, the Necrosword, a weapon capable of actually hurting deities.
He's bad news, and his presence tends to be stressful for pretty anyone who stands in his way. Expect this season to be bloody.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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