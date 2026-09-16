As GTA 6: An Extended Look sends hype into overdrive, PS5 Pro prices surge as high as €1,400 in Europe as stock issues persist

News
By
Published

It looks like every GTA fan just had the same, very expensive idea

GTA 6
(Image credit: Rockstar)

Bad news if you live in Europe and you're still without a PS5 Pro ahead of the release of GTA 6 – stock issues have sent prices skyrocketing, as it appears everyone has had the same idea of grabbing the console before the launch of Rockstar's blockbuster this November.

As reported by Heise Online, asking prices for the PS5 Pro have increased significantly over the last few weeks, coinciding with the GTA 6 Extended Look. A price tracking chart on the site shows a major upward trend in prices in Germany, with things remaining steady at the €899.99 recommended retail price in early August before jumping up at the end of the month into the thousands around and beyond the big GTA 6 showcase.

The site currently lists asking prices for the console from sites like Notebooksbilliger going as high as €1,399.99. Many of the inflated listings come from third-party sellers on eBay, and there's a seemingly good reason for that – a lack of stock elsewhere. The PS5 Pro is listed as unavailable on PlayStation Direct in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the UK. In Germany specifically, reports from late last month show this has been the case for weeks.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Is this really GTA 6's fault? Well, we can't prove it for sure, but there's certainly a correlation if nothing else. And it makes sense – Sony and Rockstar previously proclaimed that GTA 6 "plays best on PS5," and, well, the PS5 Pro is the better PS5. It'd make sense that GTA fans would want to prepare for launch by buying the strongest available platform.

This demand-driven price surge is even more unfortunate than it could have been as it also comes after an official price hike from Sony earlier in the year. In Europe, the PS5 Pro jumped to €899.99 this April – a €100 increase from its €799.99 launch price. That'd be a significant enough surge as it is, but to see the consoles now go for hundreds more than that as folks become desperate to get their hands on one? It's rough out here.

GTA 6 teasers keep popping up on celebrity social media as Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen, and more hint at Rockstar collaboration.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Zack Snyder
    1
    Zack Snyder says now is the perfect time for a Dark Knight Returns adaptation as audiences are "exhausted by comic book movies"
  2. 2
    First reactions to new Resident Evil movie say it "feels like you're playing a very good video game" and taps into the "relentless tension" of the franchise
  3. 3
    Reacher season 4 ending explained: who dies, what happens to the flash drive and how does it set up season 5
  4. 4
    Reacher season 5 release date speculation, cast, which book it's adapting, and everything else we know about the Prime Video show's return
  5. 5
    Diablo 4 season 15 is officially live following server issues and delay