Rockstar wants GTA 6's Jason and Lucia to inspire the same sort of "emotional connection" that Red Dead Redemption 2 fans had with Arthur

Rockstar wants people to love GTA 6's Jason and Lucia just as much as they did with Red Dead Redemption 2 protagonist Arthur Morgan.
Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan is one of the most beloved video game protagonists of all-time. Even as someone who did not completely love it as a game at times – I often describe it as the game I love that I hate the most – Arthur was a character that really stuck with me and remains one of my all-time favorites years later. And while Rockstar has done great characters in the past like Niko Bellic and John Marston, Arthur is on a whole other level.
So after a protagonist as acclaimed as Arthur, following up on that is likely a point of stress for the developers, and speaking to TroisCouleurs, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson explains: "We wanted to take the depth that we were able to add into the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the ability to interact with the world in a much more significant way, but then also this sort of emotional connection that people end up having with Arthur."
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Nelson continues: "We knew we wanted to come back and continue playing with the idea of multiple protagonists," and that, with a couple, the studio could make the protagonists' actions a bit more impactful than what we saw with GTA 5's trio. The interviewer cites moments shown, like Lucia and Jason getting ready to go out, with a level of intimacy between the characters, unlike the GTA 5 protagonists, who tolerated each other at best.
Nelson says these quieter moments are intentional, as they make the intense bits even more impactful, explaining, "when you see her get thrown down the stairs and then you switch to him, and you can’t hear her, it’s the feeling of concern."
Nelson adds, the quieter moments "were some of the most compelling aspects of Red Dead Redemption 2 and we wanted to see if we could bring some of those elements into GTA 6."
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