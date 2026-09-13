Former Far Cry boss says it's "an honor" to take over StarCraft: "We won the cosmic lottery"

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"We get to make something new, but that feels familiar, and that's powerful."

StarCraft 2030 screenshot
(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

All the rumors were true - well, some of them were. StarCraft is finally making a return, but this time as an open-world shooter led by a developer who knows a thing or two about the genre. Former Far Cry boss Dan Hay is in charge of the project, and he told us he's taking the "honor" of bringing back the series "very seriously."

"It is an honor," Hay says in an interview with GamesRadar+ at BlizzCon 2026. "We take that very seriously. It's an honor. You get a chance to work on something that so many people love and care deeply about. We take that very seriously, and you can hear it in my voice. We won the cosmic lottery. We get to work on StarCraft. We get to pick up the baton that really great people made. We get to hear about it. We get to think about it. We get to stew on it, and then we get to make something new, but that feels familiar, and that's powerful."

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The original StarCraft RTS gems were some of the defining games of Blizzard Entertainment's early years. Not only has it been a decade since the last proper game in the series came out, Blizzard itself has been trying to turn StarCraft into a shooter since at least the early 2000s. (See: StarCraft Ghost.) It's no surprise Hay is so excited about finally turning that ambition into a reality, then.

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Not too much is known about the upcoming game, simply called StarCraft. We have a typically gorgeous animated mood trailer (embedded above), we know it's set 70 years after Legacy of the Void, and Blizzard's slapped a 2030 release window on top. Hay told us that putting a release year on StarCraft this far out is proof "we're serious" and "confident."

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Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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