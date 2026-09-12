World of Warcraft: Forever is a whole new WoW game launching in November that'll live alongside Classic and Vanilla

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With a beta starting in just a few days

New WoW Plus cinematic
(Image credit: Blizzard)

For months, World of Warcraft fans have been speculating that something is about to happen to WoW Classic. Blizzard Entertainment has now put those theories to bed and announced World of Warcraft: Forever - an all-new version of the MMORPG that lives alongside Classic and Vanilla. The best part? It comes out in seven weeks, on November 4.

Executive producer Holly Longdale revealed the game at tonight's BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony presentation, describing it as "a new beginning that never ends" and is set around the same time as WoW's Year One. Longdale even called is Classic Plus casually, if that makes it easier to understand.

World of Warcraft: Forever | Gameplay Trailer - YouTube World of Warcraft: Forever | Gameplay Trailer - YouTube
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A World of Warcraft: Forever beta begins this Thursday, September 17. The game is apparently "friendly, familiar" for both newcomers and oldheads alike that apparently returns to what made WoW so iconic two decades ago. "There's no rush here," according to Longdale. "It's the journey that counts."

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Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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