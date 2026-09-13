StarCraft's 2030 release is proof "we're serious," says project lead and former Far Cry boss, and it's "a date that we feel really confident about"

Well, folks, there's a new StarCraft on the way. We've had an inkling about there being a new entry in the series thanks to rumors that have been circulating for weeks now, but during BlizzCon 2026's Opening Ceremony, the project was confirmed. It's an open-world shooter, former Far Cry boss Dan Hay is in charge alongside associate director AnaLee Haertling, and it's coming out in 2030. Yes, 2030.
I had the chance to sit down with Hay and Haertling after the announcement, and one of the first things I asked them was whether now was the right time to announce the new StarCraft considering it's still so early in development. "Absolutely," Hay said, defiantly.
"We've been working on this thing for a little bit. We're super proud of it. We feel good about it, and so it's important that we share," Hay says. "We think about the community. The community has been waiting for a long time, and we think about them. We think about what they want to say. So we said to ourselves, 'Is now the right time to start to show just an inkling of this story?' And the answer is absolutely."
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A lot of StarCraft players, even diehard fans, are bristling at an announcement for a game that's still four long years away. With so much time between now and then, what are the odds that release window sticks as game development obstacles inevitably pop up? But in Hay's view, announcing the date so early is simply proof of the team's commitment to getting the job done on time.
"That shows that we're serious. That shows everyone that that's a date that we feel really confident about," Hay says. "And what I like about the team, I think we take that number and we put it on the wall. And somebody goes, 'so when is this thing going to ship?'" he adds, gesturing dramatically to a nearby wall for emphasis.
I do have to admire the new StarCraft team's gusto here. Surely, no one can be 100% confident that a project will ship on time so far in advance, but it's hard to deny the confidence. After all, the media-trained Hay could've easily deflected the question in a non-committal way that leaves open the possibility of a delay without outright admitting anything, but instead he chose to strongly double down, which should be somewhat encouraging for fans despite the disappointing wait.
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