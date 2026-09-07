As StarCraft teasers continue in the build-up to BlizzCon, mounting evidence suggests that a character who disappeared 11 years ago is making her return

Something's being teased by Blizzard for StarCraft 2. A strange transmission started coming through the official site recently, and another is now available, potentially teasing the return of one Sarah Kerrigan.
The first teaser made it clear that Blizzard has made another ARG for the franchise, and now the second appears to point towards where this is heading. In this transmission, we get snippets about the contents of some crates going completely amok, potentially leading to a gruesome incident.
There's "screeching and screaming" going on within the precious cargo. It's all hush-hush, but distinctly ominous. Then we see a patient's shipping log. The person's name begins with a 'K', and the remaining seven letters are missing.
Hm. Eight letters, and starts with a 'K'? That seems like it might actually be Kerrigan, the infamous psychic spy who's infested by the Zerg to serve their bidding. Joke's on them, though, since she manages to take over the entire hive due to her extreme mental prowess.
She's made recurring appearances across the Starcraft series, often wreaking havoc of some description or another. We last saw her leaving with James Raynor, two years after she managed to kill Amon. On-screen text said James was "never heard from again."
She, on the other hand, isn't named in the epilogue. Convenient. Fans have been sensing something is on the horizon after a surprise patch turned the game on its head back in July. The last time Blizzard did an ARG with the Starcraft community was in 2013 for Heart of the Swarm. We'll see where this one leads, but fans are on the case, deconstructing every sliver of information that arrives.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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