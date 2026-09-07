The 12 top-rated Blu-Rays released this August, from Project Hail Mary to The Thing

Stocking up your Blu-ray collection for the colder months? August brought us a bumper pack of 4K, standard, and Collector's Edition releases. Between Exit 8, Nightcrawler, and Project Hail Mary, there's barely space to give the eyes a break, especially if you're feasting on all those bonus features as well.
In the horror world, Barbarian and a three-disc The Thing collection will keep us going until Halloween, while classics like Harlan County USA, Nightcrawler, and The Stunt Man have all had their own 4K remasters for the modern age as well.
Dozens of new Blu-rays are released every month, so to save your shelves we're rounding up the top titles you need to know about from August 2026. This is a top-down view based on Rotten Tomatoes scores (but with a few honorable mentions thrown in further down the page as well), so you know the best Blu-ray releases of the month. Don't forget to hit the 'view details' button to see each score and full bonus feature information as well.
Top 12 Blu-ray releases in August 2026
Honorable mentions
For more tips on making the most of your shelf space, check out Rosalie's top tips for starting a Blu-ray collection.
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