Jump To:

The 12 top-rated Blu-Rays released this August, from Project Hail Mary to The Thing

News
By
Published

All the discs your shelf can handle

Jump To:

Stocking up your Blu-ray collection for the colder months? August brought us a bumper pack of 4K, standard, and Collector's Edition releases. Between Exit 8, Nightcrawler, and Project Hail Mary, there's barely space to give the eyes a break, especially if you're feasting on all those bonus features as well.

In the horror world, Barbarian and a three-disc The Thing collection will keep us going until Halloween, while classics like Harlan County USA, Nightcrawler, and The Stunt Man have all had their own 4K remasters for the modern age as well.

Dozens of new Blu-rays are released every month, so to save your shelves we're rounding up the top titles you need to know about from August 2026. This is a top-down view based on Rotten Tomatoes scores (but with a few honorable mentions thrown in further down the page as well), so you know the best Blu-ray releases of the month. Don't forget to hit the 'view details' button to see each score and full bonus feature information as well.

Top 12 Blu-ray releases in August 2026

Honorable mentions

For more tips on making the most of your shelf space, check out Rosalie's top tips for starting a Blu-ray collection.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Key art for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn showing a montage of character with a crystal explosion beneath them on a white background
    1
    The Expanse: Osiris Reborn swings for the Mass Effect crown, but struggles to match my enthusiasm for the TV show
  2. 2
    The Activision Super Pocket is the cutest Evercade portable yet, but I wouldn't pick it over Banjo
  3. 3
    28 Days Later director Danny Boyle admits using "about 30 seconds" of AI in his upcoming Netflix movie: "It's a useful tool... provided you use it respectfully"
  4. 4
    League of Legends MMO is Riot's "Grail quest" and "many a brave knight are going to die," boss says, but fans aren't confident after 2XKO's fate: "Hope this time you don't cancel it"
  5. 5
    GTA 6 boss says "there will always be things to satirize," but Rockstar has to "be careful about what we pick" because after 11 years of development "it could be gone, it could change, it could be dated"