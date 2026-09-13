Diablo 4: Lord of Hatred is the game's final expansion as Blizzard focuses on "getting to Diablo 5"

With Diablo 5 on the horizon, Blizzard Entertainment doesn't have plans for any new Diablo 4 expansions.
Last night's BlizzCon 2026 Opening Ceremony brought rare good news for the permanently dark and dour world of Diablo. The fantasy series is officially getting an animated Netflix show, Diablo himself is finally coming to Diablo 4, and - surprise - Diablo 5 is set to come out sometime in 2029.
But with so much going on in the world of Sanctuary, don't expect any new expansions for Diablo 4. Speaking to PC Gamer, game director Brent Gibson explained the team are now "all focused on [Diablo 4] seasons and getting to Diablo 5."
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"We feel like we told the Story of Hatred," Gibson continues. "We had a great conclusion with Lord of Hatred with what we have with Mephisto, and we are moving towards telling the Story of Terror."
While Blizzard doesn't have plans for a new Diablo 4 expansion in the foreseeable future, never say never. Diablo 2 got a new class and paid expansion after a 25-year break, after all - so long as people play Diablo 4, it'll receive some kind of support, according to Gibson.
Diablo 5's story is also set 100 years after Diablo 4, in a hellish world where "Sanctuary has fallen, and Diablo has won." In the meantime, Diablo 4 seasons will need to bridge the gap between the sort of horrifying world we're in now and the even more horrifying world we'll be entering in 2029.
The 100-year time jump "gives us a lot of room to kind of still ride the wave with all the fans on where the story can go as we make our way there," Gibson told PC Gamer. "So continuity is something that we're really excited about, but we don't necessarily have a perfect picture on exactly where that's going to go because we want to see how fans are reacting season to season."
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