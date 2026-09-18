The Lanterns' subtitles might have just revealed a huge Hal Jordan spoiler

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Has Hal kept John in the dark about a secret backup plan?

Lanterns
(Image credit: DC Studios)

Lanterns fans might've spotted something in the subtitles of last week's episode that gives away a massive bit of info regarding Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his status after the attack on Rushville. In episode 5 – 'Lights Out' –John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) returns to an injured Hal buried under rubble, where the replacement finally takes the ring from his mentor. However, what was already an emotional chat between the two might've held some interesting secrets, given that the Spanish subtitles refer to Hal as “Clone de Hal," which literally means "Hal Clone."

From there, theories have emerged that the Hal John is speaking to isn't the real Green Lantern, but a Halogram created from the ring. The last time we saw one was when Hal chipped off a bit of the ring, seemingly activating the projection of his younger self, and sending him off to do recon. We don't see him again after that.

Keeping this in mind, is there a chance that somehow Hal had created a more recent projection of himself (he's definitely aged and wearing the same clothes) in order to somehow get away, leaving one behind to have the chat with John. If that's the case, though, what plans might Hal have in place, and could they include faking his death, which we know isn't too far away?

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With three episodes left (as teased by the mid-season trailer yesterday), we might find out whether this theory has any weight, or if it was just a subtitle error from whoever was writing them that day. For every other upcoming DC movies and shows in development, check out our guide.

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Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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