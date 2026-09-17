Lanterns mid-season trailer teases the return of Sinestro and the truth behind Hal Jordan's death

A new mid-season trailer for Lanterns has arrived online, hyping up the final three episodes of the critically acclaimed series that we’re pretty positive isn’t going to end on a bright note. For one, the closer we get to the end, the closer we are to Hal Jordan's demise, which is a real pity given how exceptional a job Kyle Chandler has done with the character.
Following the events of episode 5 – “Lights Out” – the show jumps forward ten years, when John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) returns to Rushville after leaving it in ruins and to his former mentor, who is clearly still sore about being replaced. Sometime after this incredibly tense reunion, Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) will finally make an appearance, and we might hopefully learn just how Earth’s newest Green Lantern and former “Athletic Director” ended up with the ring after John turned it down.
It’s also worth noting that even though Hal might be dead, someone who has an incredibly similar build looks to be accompanying John on his journey across what looks like a dead wasteland. Could the Hal-ogram be back in action, and once again give us a rarely seen chipper Hal from his younger years? Honestly, at this point, whatever gives us more of Chandler playing the greatest Green Lantern to ever live, the better.
From there, we get glimpses of John seemingly going off-world and crossing paths with the teacher who taught his teacher, Thaal Sinestro (Ulrich Thomsen), plus one shot that will no doubt get GLC fans in a tizzy. For the briefest of moments, we see what looks like an abandoned machine with a very yellow tint. Could this all have been leading to Sinestro getting to work on a yellow ring, or indeed his own corps, just like in the comics? Or could something even worse be on the horizon, and John, who has spent years being fearless, be about to use fear as a weapon? Like Sinestro says, “fear can be the most powerful force in the universe.”
The next episode of Lanterns arrives on HBO Max and NOW TV on Sunday, but be sure to stay updated on every other upcoming DC movie and show, courtesy of our nifty guide.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.