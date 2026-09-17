Razer's new Kraken V4 X Sensa HD headset can make you literally buzz with excitement alongside your favorite PC games

Razer's Sensa HD Haptics exists in a myriad of its gaming gear, from the Wolverine V3 Pro controller to the Razer Freyja gaming chair, but now it's another headset's turn to be equipped with the brand's immersive tech.
The new Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics is a pair of wired cans that can emit physical sensations while you're playing your favorite PC games. Much like the tech found in Sony's PS5 DualSense controller, this headset takes gaming audio and sound and converts it into vibrations of different intensities to add another level of realism. The coolest part? Unlike other haptic headsets I've tested to date, this $119.99 / £99.99 (via Amazon) version is far cheaper.
Razer
Razer Kraken V4 X Sensa Hd Haptics Wired Gaming Headset
For UK PC players, the Razer Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics is available now straight from the Razer online store, or for £99.99 at Amazon if you prefer to get all your shopping done at Bezos HQ.
Earlier this year, I tested the Skullcandy Crusher PLYR 720, which is equipped with haptic tech of its own. The brand's patented multi-sensory Crusher bass technology massively increased my adrenaline while playing titles like Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, as my head would shake alongside the bassy beat of the battle music. However, this neat feature came at a cost of $269.99 / £249.99, which is a bit more than many are willing to spend on a headset alone.
That's why I was pretty impressed to learn of the new Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics in Razer's September 15 blog post, as being able to experience a similar mechanic for $120 / £100 is a pretty sweet deal. Unlike Skullcandy, Razer's new headset also has two different methods of providing the in-game audio sensations.
The brand states it takes advantage of "Dynamic Haptics," which are developer-designed effects mapped to in-game events, including movements, weapons, and abilities. Additionally, PC players can utilize Audio-to-Haptics (A2H), which creates extra sensations alongside the existing authored effects.
Outside of its haptic technology, the Kraken V4 X Sensa HD Haptics is a pretty standard Kraken affair. It's got the usual Triforce 40mm audio drivers that you can find in a whole spread of the best Razer headsets around, advanced 7.1 surround sound, and a HyperClear Cardioid microphone for chatting to friends.
It's also got some RGB-powered logos on either cup. That way, you can not only sync the haptics to your favorite games, but also sync the lighting to match the rest of your Razer Chroma spread of accessories.
If the rest of the Razer cup's features aren't your thing, don't forget about the Kraken V4 Pro. It also features the brand's Sensa HD Haptics but in a wireless form factor with an up to 50-hour battery life. It's definitely more in line with Skullcandy's price range with its $399.99 / £399.99 MSRP (ouch), but you'll also have access to THX Spatial Audio, a HyperClear Super Wideband microphone, and the OLED control hub at your fingertips.
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Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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