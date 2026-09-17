Diablo 4 devs "know many of you are waiting for Solo Self-Found to return" in Season 15 after a glitch killed the mode

You know what they say: easy come, easy go. Diablo 4 added Solo Self-Found over the summer, much to the excitement of the action-RPG's ardent community, only for the mode to be temporarily removed in Season 15. Blizzard's confirmed it's coming back, just not exactly when just yet.
"We know many of you are waiting for Solo Self-Found to return," reads a statement on the official Diablo social media channels. "Restoring the feature remains a top priority for the team, but the work will take additional time."
No specific reasons have been given for why Solo Self-Found specifically had to go, other than it was due to some form of anomalous bug. It's a pity, because the community would've just been getting stuck into it after waiting some three years for it to finally be added. But these things happen when rolling out large-scale updates.
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If you're not aware of this mode, it's essentially a true single-player way of playing. You handle the challenges and dungeons on your lonesome, without the benefits of assistance, and you can only use the loot you find and earn yourself.
It's a tricky way of approaching an already difficult game, but the rewards are high if you can hack the added stress. The mode is typical of action-RPGs like Diablo, Path of Exile, and other grueling crawls through a loot-filled hellscape.
"We’ll share another update as soon as we have progress to report," Blizzard's comment finishes. "Thank you for your patience and for standing with us while we work to restore it."
Expect an update in the coming days or weeks.
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