21 years later, Star Wars fans spot an emotional parallel between Return of the Jedi and Revenge of the Sith

In the first conversation with Padmé, Obi-Wan is trying to find Anakin Skywalker's whereabouts after he has turned to the dark side. Padmé, knowing Obi-Wan will kill her husband, can't bring herself to tell him. In the conversation in Return of the Jedi, Luke says he can't kill his own father, and insists there is "still good in him" – unknowingly echoing Padmé at the end of Revenge of the Sith.
"Interesting symmetry, I hadn't realized this one," says one fan. "Alec Guinness was such a good actor that he was calling back to things that hadn't happened yet," says someone else.
"I've always thought that Luke was far more like Padme than he was like his father. He was a strong Jedi, true, but he was much more in tune with his emotions than Anakin was, and had an unwavering conviction in his ideals, like Padme did," is another person's analysis. "Both Padme and Luke appealed to Anakin's heart the same way; reminding him of the good he was capable of and pulling him back from the darkness. Leia on the other hand was much more like Anakin, despite being a politician like her mother. She was often headstrong and stubborn, finding unconventional solutions in a wartime environment, like Anakin as a general in the Clone Wars"
"For me, it's more sad that Obi-Wan just completely gave up on Anakin, just accepted that he was evil and that was it," is another fan's take. "I understand it, of course, but it's just sad considering he basically raised him"
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"There is a reason it is Luke that Obi-Wan was holding as Padme told him 'there is good in him,' because Luke is the one who keeps his mother’s belief that Anakin can be saved. George [Lucas] knew what he was doing," says another fan.
"And both of them [Luke and Padme] were ultimately right. Not that Obi-Wan could have actually drawn Anakin from the darkness however, so it wasn’t really an option for him sadly," says someone else.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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