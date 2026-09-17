If you had asked me about all the bundles likely to see the light of day in 2026, a brand new Nintendo Switch 2 Lite one would not be on the list. Yet that's exactly what's coming to Europe.
Nintendo has announced (as discovered by GoNintendo) that a new Nintendo Switch Lite + Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream bundle will be available on October 28th later this year, packaged alongside a 30-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online. It's a bit of a bizarre revelation, especially given the console is seven years old, and the Switch 2 is the new big thing on the scene, but I'm not going to knock it. Well, so long as it sticks to a reasonable MSRP, we'll have to wait and see exactly how much this Nintendo Switch bundle is going to cost when it hits shelves this spooky season.
The new Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream bundle has yet to appear on the official Nintendo online store. However, this is the official Ninty bundle storefront to bookmark if you want to pick up a Switch Lite in 2026.
Your new Switch 2 can play Tomodachi Life Living the Dream and pretty much most Nintendo Switch-only games just fine (with a few exceptions). Not to mention, having access to the new generation means you can actually play upcoming games like Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave and The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake. Yet for parents who may not feel quite comfortable putting the pricey Ninty tech in the hands of a small child, particularly after its recent price increase, a Switch Lite is a pretty valid alternative.
You can still grab a brand-new Turquoise Lite for £179 at Nintendo, which is far cheaper than the Switch 2's inflated £419.99 price in the UK. If anything were to happen to it, you'd still have access to warranty and Nintendo's repair service, but £179 is a lot cheaper to replace should it get in harm's way, and this bundle should be too if it sticks to a similar price point. Another handy fact is that the Virtual Game Cards system also works with the older console, so if you are a parent, you can still share digital copies of games from your newer Switch 2 (so long as it's a compatible game) to the Switch Lite - so there are plenty of pros to having one in this day and age.
Personally, I'm just happy to see any attention put on an older piece of hardware. I'm a firm believer that just because the new shiny tech has arrived doesn't mean we should ignore the older ones, particularly as not everyone can afford the next-best thing. In my ideal world, Nintendo would still be releasing brand-new Nintendo 3DS bundles so I could pick up a new one without having to resort to the scary inflated prices on second-hand sites like eBay.
Of course it all depends on the price, but with the Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons set still sitting on the UK storefront for £199.99 (Nintendo UK), I highly suspect the Tomodachi Life will stick to a similar MSRP. Once we know more about its price and which exact European stores it's expected to drop at, I'll be sure to let you know as soon as possible.
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Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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