Switch 2 price increase revealed in the UK, and at least Nintendo is being more merciful than Sony and Microsoft were with the PS5 and Xbox Series X

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A price increase is still a price increase, but £24 isn't too bad

Switch 2 with Donkey Kong Bananza art on screen on wood pattern table next to accessories.
(Image credit: Future)

Nintendo has confirmed the price increase for Switch 2 consoles in the UK, and it's not quite as bad as expected.

Back in May, Nintendo announced that thanks to expectations that the "impact of various changes in market conditions" will "extend over the medium to long term" – which is to say, AI slop farms are making everything more expensive with ongoing global RAM shortages – the Switch 2 will be getting a price increase in September. Back when it was announced, it was confirmed that the US would be paying an extra $50 as Switch 2 goes to $500, while Europe would get a €30 bump to €499,99, but Nintendo did not reveal pricing for the UK.

Nintendo Store UK's Twitter account announced the new pricing today, with the Nintendo Switch 2 console soon to cost £419.99 in the UK, an increase of only £24. While any price increase is bad, it only being £24 is certainly a bit of a shock, especially when earlier this year we saw Sony increase prices of PS5 consoles by £90 across the board while Xbox prices went up by £130 for the 512GB Series S and £170 for 1TB models of the Series X|S. Not to mention, fellow handheld, Valve's Steam Deck, is now almost £800, a £210 price hike from when it launched for £570.

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You still have the chance to pick up the Nintendo Switch 2 before the price increase takes effect, as it's not set to take place until September 1, 2026. So if you were planning on getting one when The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake releases later this year, it may be worth picking up one now (and playing the peak gaming experience that is Donkey Kong Bananza). Although that'll be moot if you want the leaked Zelda special edition Switch 2 console.

A Nintendo Switch 2 OLED model might be on the cards, but don't expect one any time soon

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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