Sony's limited edition Marvel's Wolverine accessories are missing a headset, but Geeknet has picked up the slack

The Geeknet Marvel's Wolverine Wired Headset is exactly what it says on the tin: a wired pair of cups that's officially licensed to tie in with the upcoming Insomniac Games release.
The $39.99 accessory is set to launch on September 1, just 14 days before the game and the hoard of official Marvel's Wolverine PS5 accessories that are now available to pre-order. While Sony made sure to slap Logan's ferocious face on a PS5 console, console covers, and pair the design with two DualSense controllers, the best gaming headsets were forgotten. That left Geeknet to fill in the blanks, but at least you know that if you want your entire Sony setup to show off your Wolverine fandom, audio included, you can. As a GameStop exclusive, however, you'll just need to make sure that you're based in the US to make it yours.
Geeknet
Marvel's Wolverine Wired Headset
The wired Marvel's Wolverine headset is available to pre-order right now, but you can slash some dollars off if you happen to have a Pro GameStop membership.
I was a bit disappointed to see no headset included amongst the rest of the official Marvel's Wolverine PlayStation goodies whose pre-orders landed yesterday, but not surprised. When the Ghost of Yotei PS5 accessories dropped in September last year, there was no headset either. It was just wishful thinking on my part, as I play my Sony console for games like Marvel Rivals too, and so a themed headset with one of the most iconic X-Men characters pasted on the cups would have been put to good use.
Thanks to this GameStop exclusive, I don't have to imagine, as the Geeknet pair is exactly that: an officially licensed Marvel's Wolverine headset. The wired pair utilizes a 3.5 AUX connection and can plug directly into your DualSense controller to unleash the sounds of its 50mm audio drivers. According to the marketing imagery, the bright yellow cups are "lightweight" by design too, although the specs list at GameStop doesn't actually state how light this headset will be once it launches next month.
Specs aside, as an officially licensed accessory, it's all about that design. The exterior of this headset feels pretty on par with Sony's accessory offerings, as it shares the same vivid shade of yellow with an image of Wolverine's face plastered on the earcups. Fortunately, the entirety of the headphones isn't yellow, as that could have easily looked a bit cheap and tacky. Both the headband and the microphone are black to add a bit of contrast, and there's even some stylish yellow stitching on the edges of the band.
Those of you based in the US with access to GameStop can pre-order this headset right now for $39.99, but as a "GameStop exclusive" it's unlikely to make it across the pond. While that's a bit of a bummer, the Turtle Beach Atlas 200 for PS5 is a similarly priced option that sounds utterly fantastic and one I'd recommend for those on the hunt for a wired alternative. It doesn't come in a model that's drenched in Wolverine imagery, but if you're more interested in audio quality than aesthetics, I highly recommend picking up the $43.28 (Amazon) on the lead-up to the game's incoming September 15 release.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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