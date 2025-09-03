Where to pre-order Ghost of Yotei PS5 DualSense, bundles, and console covers: early US and UK links worth saving

Quick Links (Image credit: Sony/Sucker Punch Productions) DualSense Console Covers Bundles

Ghost of Yotei PS5 pre-orders go live tomorrow, so it's finally time to grab the most stunning limited edition PS5 bundles and accessories this Sony generation has ever produced.

Sony has gone all out by providing $599.99 / £519.99 Gold and Black Slim console PS5 bundles, $64.99 / £54.99 console covers available for the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro, and limited-edition PS5 DualSense controllers available for $84.99 / £74.99, all available in gold and black to match.

So you're not left disappointed, I've gathered all the US and UK links together in one place so you can prepare for pre-orders on September 4 at 10 am local time, and not leave empty-handed, and out on a quest for vengeance against me for missing out on these limited edition PS5 goodies.

Pre-order Ghost of Yotei DualSense

The Ghost of Yotei limited edition PS5 DualSense controllers will be available at the US PS Direct on September 4 at 10 am local time, and you'll have the choice between either the gold or black models too. The gold model will also be available from select US retailers when the time comes.



You can also secure your gold or black limited edition Ghost of Yotei DualSense controller on PS Direct across the pond in the UK. As the black version is exclusive to the Sony retailer, you sadly won't spot it at other UK retailers come September 4 which is wroth keeping in mind.



Pre-order Ghost of Yotei console covers

The Ghost of Yotei PS5 console covers are available for both editions of the PS5 Slim and the PS5 Pro, and will drop on the US PS Direct store (and at select retailers) on Sept 4 at 10 am local time.



UK PS5 players don't have to miss out these, as the limited edition console covers are also dropping on the UK PS Direct online store, and at select UK retailers when pre-orders go live.



Pre-order Ghost of Yotei bundles

Both the limited edition gold and black Ghost of Yotei console bundles will be available through the US PS Direct when pre-orders drop, which comes with a digital voucher for the game and all the pre-order in-game goodies. The black version is a PS Direct exclusive, so only expect the gold version to pop up at other US retailers.



In the UK, you'll also be able to grab the gold and black limited edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles at PS Direct, which includes a digital copy of the game. Just like the US, the black version is a PS Direct exclusive so if you want to shop elsewhere, only expect to find the gold bundle at UK retailers on September 4.



Ghost of Yotei PS5 Bundles & Accessories FAQ

When is the Ghost of Yotei release date? The Ghost of Yotei game and all the limited edition PS5 bundles and accessories launch on October 2, 2025.

Which limited edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles and accessories are available?

The Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles and accessories include stunning limited edition PS5 Slim models available in Gold and Black, which include a full game voucher and the pre-order digital in-game content. Additionally, if you already have a PS5, you can grab the console covers (for Slim and PS5 Pro consoles) and the DualSense controllers available separately instead.

So you know exactly what's dropping tomorrow, I've listed everything included with this limited edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundle and accessory drop and their prices down below:

PS5 Console – Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition Bundle: $599.99 / £519.99

PS5 Console – Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition Bundle: $599.99 / £519.99

PlayStation 5 (model group-slim) and PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition: $64.99 / £54.99

DualSense Wireless Controller – Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition: $84.99 / £74.99

DualSense Wireless Controller – Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition: $84.99 / £74.99

When will the Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles and accessory pre-orders go live? You'll be able to pre-order the Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition PS5 Console bundles and accessories on September 4, 2025 at 10am local time.

Are the Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles and accessories only available at PS Direct? When pre-orders go live on September 4, the PS5 Console – Ghost of Yōtei Black Limited Edition Bundle and the DualSense Wireless Controller – Ghost of Yōtei Black Limited Edition are exclusive to PS Direct, and won't be available at other retailers. However, the PS5 Console – Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition Bundle, PlayStation 5 (model group-slim) and PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition, and the DualSense Wireless Controller – Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition will be available at both PS Direct, and other select retailers.

Do the Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles include a copy of the game? Both the Gold Limited Edition Bundle and the Black Limited Edition Bundle PS5 consoles include a digital voucher for the Ghost of Yotei game, and all the pre-order bonus in-game content, which includes a unique in-game mask and a set of seven PSN avatars.

New to the PS5? Our guides for the best SSDs for PS5, the best PS5 controllers, and the best PS5 headsets are full of accessories to enhance your new Sony setup.