The first big Skyrim update in ages is huge news for mods, and Bethesda promises it "should not affect load orders"

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Here's hoping

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim screenshot showing the an armored man wielding a shield in front of a raging dragon, holding back against the creature&#039;s fiery breath
(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Earlier this week, Bethesda Game Studios fans feared the worst for their mods as the studio revealed that it would be launching a brand-new Fallout 4 update with "Creations improvements" – and, much to many fans' dismay, another for Skyrim later on down the line.

Well, the Fallout 4 patch has officially landed, and surprisingly well, quadrupling the number of mods players can have and more – and along the way, so has Bethesda's first tease of what's to come to Skyrim, its more fantastical RPG.

"On Thursday, August 20, we will deploy a patch to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition that will increase console mod storage limits and bring more Creations improvements," it reveals in a new post online.

It continues, delivering the news I'd argue we all wanted to hear: our load orders will not be broken by the update… ideally, anyway. "While this update should not affect load orders," as Bethesda writes, "we do encourage players to log into your save game if you haven't done so in a while as a precaution."

I, for one, will certainly be doing so – but I'm thrilled that the Skyrim patch isn't coming with the same sort of warning the Fallout 4 one did.

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Unsurprisingly, though, folks are still worried. As one person comments, "Ah nah man. My perfect load order gone." Others are simply curious about the update, and how closely it'll resemble the Fallout 4 patch, which upped the mod limit by a lot.

A fan asks, "Will this allow custom file type and assets for creations on PlayStation as well? Akin to how the recent Fallout 4 update allowed?" Hopefully, anon. Hopefully.

Various replies show that players are far more positive about the Skyrim update than they were the Fallout 4 patch initially (likely because the latter has launched and Bethesda is saying this one shouldn't bust our load orders), with one reading, "THANK YOU! I was hoping this update was coming."

I do personally wonder how much those "mod storage limits" will be increased myself, honestly – but I suppose I'll find out for sure tomorrow.

Here's everything we know about The Elder Scrolls 6 if you're craving something new from Bethesda – we certainly are.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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