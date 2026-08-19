Fallout 4 fans let out as a sigh of relief as Bethesda quadruples the RPG's mod limit without breaking everything in new update

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"Wait… this is actually a goated update"

Fallout 4 character wearing the signature blue and yellow Vault Dweller outfit while standing beside Dogmeat, a German Shepherd dog
(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

Fallout 4 fans have been bracing themselves for the worst this week after Bethesda Game Studios announced an update with "Creations improvements" and more to come later to Skyrim, too – but, as it turns out, the patch isn't all that bad.

As Bethesda outlines in a new post over on Twitter, the new Fallout 4 update – which did indeed roll out yesterday as planned – contains various bug and crash fixes, as well as changes to the Creation Kit.

Perhaps most notably, however, it increases "the BA2 archive limit from 256 to 1024 to better accommodate larger collections of mods." In other words, the patch essentially quadruples the amount of Fallout 4 mods we can have.

That's a pretty solid improvement, if I do say so myself – one that's perhaps even worth the script extender and load order breaking a bit post-update, as they always do. I'm not alone in thinking so, either, as a thread over on Reddit proves.
Fans are largely pleasantly surprised, to say the least. "Wait holy shit this is actually a goated update just for the BA2 limit," reads one comment. "Now I can't wait to start a new playthrough!"

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Another user exclaims that the "BA2 limit was out of left field and massive," as folks explain it "literally quadruples the engines mod count," which, you know… is kind of a big deal.

Plus, the update also apparently allows mods on PlayStation consoles to employ the use of custom assets – something fans have been asking Bethesda to implement for years now, as replies on a separate thread point out. Good news all around, eh?

For those of us who prefer Bethesda's more, erm, fantastical games, Skyrim's update sounds as though it'll be similar, increasing mod limits for console users and such – a nice change of pace to the studio's usual disappointing (sometimes, downright upsetting) patches.

Here's everything we know about The Elder Scrolls 6 if you're craving something new from Bethesda – we certainly are.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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