Fallout 4 fans let out as a sigh of relief as Bethesda quadruples the RPG's mod limit without breaking everything in new update

Fallout 4 fans have been bracing themselves for the worst this week after Bethesda Game Studios announced an update with "Creations improvements" and more to come later to Skyrim, too – but, as it turns out, the patch isn't all that bad.
As Bethesda outlines in a new post over on Twitter, the new Fallout 4 update – which did indeed roll out yesterday as planned – contains various bug and crash fixes, as well as changes to the Creation Kit.
Perhaps most notably, however, it increases "the BA2 archive limit from 256 to 1024 to better accommodate larger collections of mods." In other words, the patch essentially quadruples the amount of Fallout 4 mods we can have.
That's a pretty solid improvement, if I do say so myself – one that's perhaps even worth the script extender and load order breaking a bit post-update, as they always do. I'm not alone in thinking so, either, as a thread over on Reddit proves.
Fans are largely pleasantly surprised, to say the least. "Wait holy shit this is actually a goated update just for the BA2 limit," reads one comment. "Now I can't wait to start a new playthrough!"
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Another user exclaims that the "BA2 limit was out of left field and massive," as folks explain it "literally quadruples the engines mod count," which, you know… is kind of a big deal.
Plus, the update also apparently allows mods on PlayStation consoles to employ the use of custom assets – something fans have been asking Bethesda to implement for years now, as replies on a separate thread point out. Good news all around, eh?
For those of us who prefer Bethesda's more, erm, fantastical games, Skyrim's update sounds as though it'll be similar, increasing mod limits for console users and such – a nice change of pace to the studio's usual disappointing (sometimes, downright upsetting) patches.
Here's everything we know about The Elder Scrolls 6 if you're craving something new from Bethesda – we certainly are.
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