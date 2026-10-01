Exclusive Riftbound card reveals feature a princely League of Legends champion all about gear

News
By
Published

Jarvan IV, Martial Paragon wants to always be conquering in Riftbound: Radiance

Riftbound: Radiance TCG card art of Jarvan IV cropped to just his head
(Image credit: Riot Games)

The League of Legends trading card game Riftbound is set to get a bit more radiant when its newest and final 2026 set, Riftbound: Radiance, releases later this month on October 23. As with other Riftbound sets, there are several new mechanics, and GamesRadar+ has its very own preview of a card from the upcoming set that features one of them: Jarvan IV, Martian Paragon. Plus his beach skin alternate art!

Riftbound: Radiance specifically includes three new mechanics: Deploy, Show Off, and Disarm. Deploy lets you play a Gear to a Battlefield, but be wary: if an opponent holds said Battlefield, that Gear is killed. Show Off is basically just revealing a card from your hand or on your board for some stated benefit, and Disarm reduces an enemy Unit's Might when attacking. You can read all about these, and more, in the official Riftbound: Radiance overview.

Jarvan IV, Martial Paragon

Our exclusive reveal for this Riftbound set, Jarvan IV, Martial Paragon has 4 Might and costs 4 Energy in addition to a recycled Body rune. Fairly standard for Champion Units, and certainly in line with our previous reveal of Zed.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

What sets Jarvan IV, Martial Paragon apart are his Gear-related abilities. First and foremost, any Gear with Deploy also has Action, which means they can be played during showdowns and are therefore much more versatile than just being played on your turn. Additionally, whenever he conquers a Battlefield, if there's a friendly Gear with Deploy also at that Battlefield in the end, you can channel an exhausted rune.

In other words, our princely lad wants to constantly be conquering Battlefields and playing Gear using Deploy (and therefore Action) whenever possible to essentially create his own combos. If you're at all familiar with his League of Legends gameplay, it's all a bit "flag and drag."

Additional Riftbound: Radiance cards are set to be revealed through October 9, and you can keep up with all of those through the official Riftbound: Radiance card gallery. As noted above, Riftbound: Radiance – which is the final Riftbound set to release in 2026 – is scheduled to officially release on October 23, 2026.

It's been a busy few days for trading card games; for starters, MTG is getting KPop Demon Hunters cards, and they're drop-dead gorgeous. Elsewhere, an absurdly rare Pikachu card just sold for $8.4 million.

Rollin Bishop
Rollin Bishop
US Managing Editor

Rollin is the US Managing Editor at GamesRadar+. With over 16 years of online journalism experience, Rollin has helped provide coverage of gaming and entertainment for brands like IGN, Inverse, ComicBook.com, and more. While he has approximate knowledge of many things, his work often has a focus on RPGs and animation in addition to franchises like Pokemon and Dragon Age. In his spare time, Rollin likes to import Valkyria Chronicles merch and watch anime.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Bethesda should head to Europe or elsewhere
    1
    Fallout 5 being set outside the United States "could be amazing," former Skyrim lead says
  2. 2
    GTA 6's hype will be matched eventually, ex-PlayStation boss says, but it might be up to Rockstar
  3. 3
    Gears of War: E-Day Metacritic score places it as The Coalition's best take on the series
  4. 4
    Sean Gunn may have retired as Rocket Racoon, but he'd still take the call to return as his other MCU character
  5. 5
    The Witcher 3 Remastered gets 2 hotfixes in 1 day as CD Projekt Red promises more improvements