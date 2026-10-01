Exclusive Riftbound card reveals feature a princely League of Legends champion all about gear

The League of Legends trading card game Riftbound is set to get a bit more radiant when its newest and final 2026 set, Riftbound: Radiance, releases later this month on October 23. As with other Riftbound sets, there are several new mechanics, and GamesRadar+ has its very own preview of a card from the upcoming set that features one of them: Jarvan IV, Martian Paragon. Plus his beach skin alternate art!
Riftbound: Radiance specifically includes three new mechanics: Deploy, Show Off, and Disarm. Deploy lets you play a Gear to a Battlefield, but be wary: if an opponent holds said Battlefield, that Gear is killed. Show Off is basically just revealing a card from your hand or on your board for some stated benefit, and Disarm reduces an enemy Unit's Might when attacking. You can read all about these, and more, in the official Riftbound: Radiance overview.
Our exclusive reveal for this Riftbound set, Jarvan IV, Martial Paragon has 4 Might and costs 4 Energy in addition to a recycled Body rune. Fairly standard for Champion Units, and certainly in line with our previous reveal of Zed.
What sets Jarvan IV, Martial Paragon apart are his Gear-related abilities. First and foremost, any Gear with Deploy also has Action, which means they can be played during showdowns and are therefore much more versatile than just being played on your turn. Additionally, whenever he conquers a Battlefield, if there's a friendly Gear with Deploy also at that Battlefield in the end, you can channel an exhausted rune.
In other words, our princely lad wants to constantly be conquering Battlefields and playing Gear using Deploy (and therefore Action) whenever possible to essentially create his own combos. If you're at all familiar with his League of Legends gameplay, it's all a bit "flag and drag."
Additional Riftbound: Radiance cards are set to be revealed through October 9, and you can keep up with all of those through the official Riftbound: Radiance card gallery. As noted above, Riftbound: Radiance – which is the final Riftbound set to release in 2026 – is scheduled to officially release on October 23, 2026.
Rollin is the US Managing Editor at GamesRadar+. With over 16 years of online journalism experience, Rollin has helped provide coverage of gaming and entertainment for brands like IGN, Inverse, ComicBook.com, and more. While he has approximate knowledge of many things, his work often has a focus on RPGs and animation in addition to franchises like Pokemon and Dragon Age. In his spare time, Rollin likes to import Valkyria Chronicles merch and watch anime.
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