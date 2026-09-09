Exclusive MTG Reality Fracture card reveal teases multiversal rebellion with the power to tick off opponents

Magic: The Gathering poster boy Jace Beleren has gone off the deep end in MTG Reality Fracture, and as demonstrated by a card GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal, things are coming unstuck.
The Planeswalker is attempting to overwrite reality with his own, 'better' version called Echoverse, and the set's conflict revolves around everyone teaming up to stop him (they understandably take issue with being written out of existence). That includes our card reveal's Budding Insurgent, who is doing their best to sow discord in the alternate world of MTG Reality Fracture (which is up for pre-order now via Amazon ahead of an October 2 release date).
A 3/3 green Dryad Scout, Budding Insurgent costs three mana (one green, two generic) and has the 'Vigilance' keyword that means they don't tap to attack. However, that's not the interesting thing; they also have a special power that should level the playing field. Take a look:
This is very thematically fitting. Although you're sacrificing Budding Insurgent in the process, you destroy an enchantment or artifact in the process (representing them lifting the wool from an Echoverse citizen's eyes, I assume). If that permanent was a legendary artifact, you also get to draw a card. Handy.
Basically, Budding Insurgent could be a real pain in the ass when used correctly. If you're running a standard green ramp and building up to larger creatures, it also lets you harry the foe while gaining strength… or keep them off-balance.
This card should be available via Play and Collector Boosters, both of which are available to pre-order at Amazon.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.