"Please stop": Skyrim and Fallout 4 players fear the worst as Bethesda has another go at "Creations improvements"

Stop me if you've heard this before, but Bethesda Game Studios is releasing yet another new Creations-related update for Fallout 4 today – and sadly, it looks like Skyrim isn't safe either, as the developer plans to roll one out for its beloved fantastical RPG, too.
Bethesda is well-known for its mod-breaking updates, with the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition itself launching to "Mostly Negative" reviews on Steam thanks to how it… well, broke things left, right, and center last year.
The studio has a patch up its sleeve for Fallout 4 today that'll probably see its age-old tradition of malfunctioning mods continue, too, "focusing on general Creations improvements" – in other words, paid mods.
"As a precaution," Bethesda warns in its online post on the patch, "prior to these updates we encourage players to log into your game save if you haven't done so in a while or manually save your load order." Oh boy… more fumbling about with my load order. "Once your load order is saved, you'll be able to re-download your entire Creations list at once when the update is live."
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That's not all, either. There's Skyrim-shaped chaos inbound as well.
"Additionally," as Bethesda writes, "we are also working on a Skyrim update with details to come soon." While the developer doesn't specify what said update might be, I'm betting it'll be just as annoying – because of course it will.
Judging by the comments, it's safe to say I'm not the only person annoyed by the two RPGs' coming updates, as folks brace themselves for the worst.
"OH MY FUCK THEY ARE DOING IT AGAIN," exclaims one disgruntled fan. "BREAK ALL THE FUCKING MODS FOR CREATION SLOP. FUCK YOU!" Another questions, "A SKYRIM UPDATE? For the love of god, please stop updating and breaking our load orders."
Others beg Bethesda to "leave Fallout 4 alone," with the sentiment overall proving none of us are, erm, looking forward to these patches.
Here's hoping things end up going as smoothly as they possibly can – but honestly, I've gone ahead and just cleared out my mods for now in preparation for the annihilation of my load order and custom downloads… because those who don't learn from history and all that.
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