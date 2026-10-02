How to play 007 First Light New Game Plus and everything that carries over

The first free DLC for 007 First Light has added New Game Plus options, meaning that players can go back into James Bond's adventure with elements that they may not have unlocked the first time around. However, what they can bring with them may be a little underwhelming: don't expect to be doing the tutorial with the Missile Pen, or driving the spy car before Q's finished building it. If you're considering playing NG+ in 007 First light, here's how it works and what you'll actually get.
How to play 007 First Light NG+
To play New Game Plus in 007 First Light, simply reload any mission from the "Select Chapter" menu, after having completed the game. When the mission loads, you'll now be replaying it in the 007 First Light Outfit that you equipped from the "Customisation" option in the main menu, instead of the standard one you're normally wearing, as shown above.
Yes, that's the other thing to mention: The only thing that carries into New Game Plus is your outfit choice, not any other equipment or abilities. NG+ is simply a way to replay missions in whatever clothing you want, with no option (currently) to bring 007 First Light gadgets and weapons from other parts of the game in with you. It's possible that the functionality of NG+ in 007 First Light will be expanded on in the future, but right now it's simply giving you the power to choose your wardrobe.
It's worth mentioning that the update and DLC also provides a new higher difficulty setting option called "00",so while players don't have a huge leeway to customize their second playthrough, they are being given a greater challenge if they want it, not to mention expansions to the007 First Light Tacsim and other features besides.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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