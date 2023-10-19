Does Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have New Game Plus?

An option for Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus would give more scope to carry on playing after the credits roll on the main story, aside from wrapping up all of the many side quests and collectibles, that is. Generally New Game Plus allows players to start the game again from the beginning while retaining all of the skills and abilities they previously obtained, and as there's a lot of those to unlock in Spider-Man 2 there's an obvious benefit to having them available from the beginning. For the current lowdown on New Game Plus in Spider-Man 2, here's everything we know about it so far.

Is Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus available?

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

At the time of writing there is no Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus mode available, however you do unlock the Ultimate difficulty option after finishing the main story. This will provide you with an additional challenge if you want to use it, but rest assured that it isn't required for any of the Trophies. You have the option to begin a new game at any point, but currently you won't carry over anything from previous playthroughs so you'd be starting again from scratch.

No - we’re working on an update for those features but they won’t be in Day 1October 17, 2023 See more

It is possible that New Game Plus for Spider-Man 2 will be patched in at a later date – this happened with the original Spider-Man game on PS4, which received a New Game Plus patch around a month and half after release in 2018. In fact, James Stevenson, Director of Community and Marketing at Insomniac Games, has previously confirmed via a reply on Twitter that they're "working on an update" for that feature but it "won't be in Day 1," so for the time being we'll just have to be patient and wait for that future update.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission