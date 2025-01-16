Nintendo Switch 2 backwards compatibility explained

Yes, the Nintendo Switch 2 is backwards compatible - we knew that months ago, but we've been holding out for extra details that could have complicated things a little. Ninty just dropped all its latest details on the new console - and there's good news. In its recent trailer, Nintendo confirmed that the Switch 2 is backwards compatible with both physical and digital Switch games - and we all enjoyed a big sigh of relief.

Yes, we already knew that some compatibility was on the cards, but Ninty hadn't given us the full story before today. As far as we were concerned, it could have only been digital games that were backwards compatible on the Switch 2. However, there's a caveat - the brand has shared that 'certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2'. Just what that means is still to be announced via the Nintendo website.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch has a massive back library - there's nearly 12,000 titles for the system at last count. That's a lot of hours worth of content to take with us onto the Switch 2, which is especially enticing considering we're still waiting to hear about the console's launch lineup. Thankfully, all the best Nintendo Switch games will still be playable on your new device - which means the console is launching with a whole wad of titles already under its belt.

Everything we now know about the Nintendo Switch 2's backwards compatibility across physical and digital games is just below.

Physical backwards compatibility

(Image credit: Future)

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be widely compatible with original Nintendo Switch games, but not fully. In a reveal trailer originally published to the Nintendo UK YouTube page today, the system was revealed to run physical game carts from the original device. However, some fine print has us pausing.

Some Nintendo Switch games won't be playable on the Switch 2 - likely because they use a piece of technology that isn't present on the new device. Instinctively, this feels like a Nintendo Labo situation - there could be some gyro or IR sensor differences in the new device that won't be able to run more fringe experiences.

Digital backwards compatibility

(Image credit: Future)

Nintendo also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be backwards compatible with digital titles as well. The same rules still apply - there could be some experiences that use IR sensor placement or specific gyro controls in ways that won't suit the new system. However, it's good to know that the eShop will still continue to offer original Switch downloads alongside new generation games - especially if you've amassed a considerable collection.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What's next? There's a Nintendo Direct dedicated to the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, which is likely when we'll hear more details about specs, price, and release timings. For now, though, be sure to check out all the best Nintendo Switch accessories and best Nintendo Switch controllers on the market.