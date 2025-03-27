Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks
And it's coming late April
Just in time for the Nintendo Switch 2's imminent launch later this year, Nintendo is introducing a new feature for the OG Switch and its upcoming successor called 'Virtual Game Cards' to make digital game management all the easier.
That comes from the latest Nintendo Direct, which features a segment in which Ninty unveils a new feature called 'Virtual Game Cards' that will land in a new update in late April.
The easy way to explain it is that downloading games virtually will allow you to treat those games as if you had them physically. That means you can move a game between devices you own pretty freely and even loan it to a mate for 14 days. Once the two weeks are up, that game will return to your library. It all works by setting up a 'family group' containing eight people at the most.
If you're wondering, Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will support this feature. It's long been confirmed that the Switch 2 will be backward compatible, so it looks like Ninty is making the switch to the new console all the easier regarding the game libraries you've been curating over the years.
All of this sets us up nicely for the special Nintendo Switch 2 Direct next week. While that showcase will reveal more about the next Nintendo console's hardware and software, we now have a better idea of how we might manage our existing game libraries moving forward. I'm just happy to demo a friend's game without the immediate need to take the financial plunge.
If you're curious about what else was revealed during the recent stream, our dedicated explainer covers everything announced during the March Nintendo Direct.
