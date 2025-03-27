Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks

News
By published

And it's coming late April

Nintendo shows off the Switch and Switch 2&#039;s Virtual Game Cards system with two Miis
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Just in time for the Nintendo Switch 2's imminent launch later this year, Nintendo is introducing a new feature for the OG Switch and its upcoming successor called 'Virtual Game Cards' to make digital game management all the easier.

That comes from the latest Nintendo Direct, which features a segment in which Ninty unveils a new feature called 'Virtual Game Cards' that will land in a new update in late April.

The easy way to explain it is that downloading games virtually will allow you to treat those games as if you had them physically. That means you can move a game between devices you own pretty freely and even loan it to a mate for 14 days. Once the two weeks are up, that game will return to your library. It all works by setting up a 'family group' containing eight people at the most.

If you're wondering, Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2 will support this feature. It's long been confirmed that the Switch 2 will be backward compatible, so it looks like Ninty is making the switch to the new console all the easier regarding the game libraries you've been curating over the years.

Virtual Game Card – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube Virtual Game Card – Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 - YouTube
Watch On

All of this sets us up nicely for the special Nintendo Switch 2 Direct next week. While that showcase will reveal more about the next Nintendo console's hardware and software, we now have a better idea of how we might manage our existing game libraries moving forward. I'm just happy to demo a friend's game without the immediate need to take the financial plunge.

If you're curious about what else was revealed during the recent stream, our dedicated explainer covers everything announced during the March Nintendo Direct.

See more Games News
Iain Harris
Deputy News Editor

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Games
A screenshot shows Pokemon Legends: Z-A protagonists standing in a city at night.
Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale
Samus firing a beam in a screenshot from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Our best look at Metroid Prime 4 yet shows Samus with a new suit and some psychic abilities, but we're still staring down a 2025 placeholder
a cyborg pac-man fused with a mysterious protagonist grabs an enemy off a ledge and eats it
Pac-Man the gritty Metroidvania, inexplicably in the works at Amazon's Secret Level, gets a new launch date and some very dark gameplay
A screenshot from Witchbrook.
Gorgeous pixel art life sim Witchbrook blends Stardew Valley and Hogwarts Legacy, as the wizard school RPG arrives later this year
Nintendo shows off the Switch and Switch 2&#039;s Virtual Game Cards system with two Miis
Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
There's a Nintendo Direct app now: Miyamoto himself reveals Nintendo Today to beam "daily" Switch 2 news straight into your eyeballs, and it's out today
Latest in News
A screenshot shows Pokemon Legends: Z-A protagonists standing in a city at night.
Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale
Samus firing a beam in a screenshot from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Our best look at Metroid Prime 4 yet shows Samus with a new suit and some psychic abilities, but we're still staring down a 2025 placeholder
a cyborg pac-man fused with a mysterious protagonist grabs an enemy off a ledge and eats it
Pac-Man the gritty Metroidvania, inexplicably in the works at Amazon's Secret Level, gets a new launch date and some very dark gameplay
A screenshot from Witchbrook.
Gorgeous pixel art life sim Witchbrook blends Stardew Valley and Hogwarts Legacy, as the wizard school RPG arrives later this year
Nintendo shows off the Switch and Switch 2&#039;s Virtual Game Cards system with two Miis
Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
There's a Nintendo Direct app now: Miyamoto himself reveals Nintendo Today to beam "daily" Switch 2 news straight into your eyeballs, and it's out today
More about games
The Demon&#039;s Hand

League of Legends' take on Balatro is one of its best mini-games yet – and it's also exactly what's wrong with this era of League of Legends
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app

There's a Nintendo Direct app now: Miyamoto himself reveals Nintendo Today to beam "daily" Switch 2 news straight into your eyeballs, and it's out today
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine and Josha Stradowski as Rand in The Wheel of Time season 3

The Wheel of Time showrunner defends Prime Video show's big changes from the books following season 3 backlash: "You have to be careful not to be swayed by Reddit"
See more latest
Most Popular
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine and Josha Stradowski as Rand in The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time showrunner defends Prime Video show's big changes from the books following season 3 backlash: "You have to be careful not to be swayed by Reddit"
Backbone One Xbox Edition controller on a green background with Post Malone
I think Backbone might have had some help with its new Xbox Edition mobile controller
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
There's a Nintendo Direct app now: Miyamoto himself reveals Nintendo Today to beam "daily" Switch 2 news straight into your eyeballs, and it's out today
A screenshot shows Pokemon Legends: Z-A protagonists standing in a city at night.
Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale
A screenshot from Witchbrook.
Gorgeous pixel art life sim Witchbrook blends Stardew Valley and Hogwarts Legacy, as the wizard school RPG arrives later this year
Samus firing a beam in a screenshot from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Our best look at Metroid Prime 4 yet shows Samus with a new suit and some psychic abilities, but we're still staring down a 2025 placeholder
a cyborg pac-man fused with a mysterious protagonist grabs an enemy off a ledge and eats it
Pac-Man the gritty Metroidvania, inexplicably in the works at Amazon's Secret Level, gets a new launch date and some very dark gameplay
AriZona 99 the game with contents
You know AriZona drinks? Yeah, there's a board game for that now... in a can
WandaVision episode 8
Robert Downey Jr's WandaVision Easter egg in the Avengers: Doomsday announcement has me thinking Scarlet Witch will be in the movie after all
Nintendo Switch 2 controller slot
Best Buy just confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date, and there's only days left to wait