Farming RPG Rune Factory takes the mic from Nintendo, says its Switch 2 game card is cross-gen: "Insert the card into either a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2"

As Nintendo has finally confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US will be available soon (albeit with more expensive accessories than before), developer Marvelous has added another layer to what has become one of the most confusing console launches of all time.

Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of original Nintendo Switch games are coming, with the likes of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4, and both Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom getting a spruced-up version.

However, it was initially unclear whether the physical versions of these Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games would be a new card with all the upgrades on it, or Switch 1 cards with a download code for the upgrade. Nintendo eventually confirmed that the physical Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games would be the game and upgrade on a new card, and everything seemed good again.

But now Marvelous has added another layer of confusion to the proceedings. On an FAQ for the upcoming Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (spotted by Wario64) – which launches on both the original Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on June 5, 2025 – the publisher confirms the physical Nintendo Switch 2 edition of the game is "a red 64GB game card that includes, in full, the Nintendo Switch game and the Upgrade Pack."

Immediately after that, Marvelous unloaded a new bit of info that was previously unknown about physical copies, telling players to "simply insert the card into either a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 console, and the correct version will launch automatically."

This seems to imply that Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games, or at least this one, will work across both versions of the Switch, automatically selecting the right version for you (in a situation akin to Xbox's Play Anywhere feature or the "Download PS5 version" of PS4 games on Sony's new console). Nintendo doesn't seem to mention this feature anywhere on its Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games webpage.

What makes this even more interesting is that Nintendo Switch 2 game cards have a slight difference in form factor compared to the original ones (as spotted in Welcome Tour by a user on Twitter).

There were similar physical differences with the 3DS and DS game cards to prevent 3DS cards from being inserted into the original DS. However, this seems to suggest the ever-so-slightly different shape of the Nintendo Switch 2 cards will still fit in the original console, and this is just how the new system "tells the difference," per that Welcome Tour blurb. But there is still a difference in versions, with Switch 2 editions poised to deliver better visuals and performance.

Phew, thank goodness that's cleared up. Surely nobody is confused now.

