Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: How does the newest handheld compare in 2025

The day has finally come - we've got a first look at the brand-new Nintendo Switch 2 handheld. On Thursday, January 16, Nintendo unleashed its official reveal trailer for its new console and gave us a first look at what we can expect from the upcoming console. At a quick glance, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be just as we expected - featuring a larger screen, magnetically detaching Joy-Con, and a more rounded shape. Today's reveal was focused on the design, so we're still waiting on full spec lists - but it's enough to start fully comparing the two models side by side.



Despite the fact the brand-new device looks to be a worthwhile upgrade, not everyone will want to jump at the chance to grab it from day one. Especially with that costly price point in tow. Both devices look fairly similar, so we're breaking down exactly what's new for this generation right here.

Don't forget, full spec details will likely be announced when Nintendo broadcasts its official Switch 2 Direct on April 2, 2025.

TL;DR Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch Nintendo Switch 2 Larger screen

Magnetic Joy-Con

Backwards compatibility

Slimmer shape

Redesigned stand

Taller controllers

Sensors seem to be on top of Joy-Cons Nintendo Switch Smaller screen

Joy-Con on rails

Thicker design

Shorter stand with smaller angles

Shorter Joy-Con

1x IR sensor on right controller

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: Display

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We don't know exact specifications yet, but the Nintendo Switch 2 display is in fact larger than the original device. The reveal trailer showed a considerable extension to the screen itself, though later gameplay images revealed that those larger side bezels are making a return. That's a little disappointing considering the much slimmer framing of the newer OLED model, but the final picture is still much larger than that of the original console.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

We're still waiting for information on resolutions, though it's assumed at this point that the Switch 2 will run at 1080p rather than the Switch's 720p in handheld mode - though this hasn't been confirmed by Nintendo. Manufacturing leaks from earlier in the year also pointed to the panel using LED technology rather than OLED, and these rumors have been corroborated by alternate sources since. Again, we'll have to wait for the full Direct presentation for more details on that one.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: Controllers

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Joy-Con have had a glow up. The new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con have been stretched into a much taller form factor than the previous model's. That should make for a more comfortable hold overall, especially with the slimmer silhouette and more rounded edges, though we're yet to test the handheld fully.

The thumbsticks now have a blue / orange hue to the base, and Nintendo did make a fair show of swirling those sticks around - potentially hinting at a more sturdy Hall effect design? That's all conjecture, but by and large these sticks look similar to the original model.

Face and d-pad buttons remain the same, and home and screenshot buttons are still in their standard positions. There is, however, an extra button placed underneath the Home, in a similar style to the screenshot grabber. This could be that elusive 'C' button that was rumored earlier in the week, though its use is still unknown.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Let's get onto the big'un. Nintendo showed two Joy-Con skating across the surface on their side. Combined with previous rumors around a relocated IR sensor, there could be more to this shot than meets the eye. If there are additional sensors on the newly extended top of the controller, we could see more gameplay mechanics that replicate the feel of using a mouse. This wouldn't be a stab in the dark - similar reports were circulating earlier in the year.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: Ports

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The original Nintendo Switch featured a simple 3.5mm audio out and a bottom USB-C port for charging and docking. What's changed? The new Nintendo Switch 2 features both of these connections, as well as a second USB-C port along the top of the device, next to the headphone jack. Right now the only accessories I can think of that will likely use this additional port will be gaming headsets, but there could well be more peripherals in the works that will take advantage.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: Dock

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It was never really a doubt in anyone's minds, but the Nintendo Switch 2 will be dockable. The new dock looks similar to the re-shaped version shipped with the Switch OLED in 2021, but with a slightly more severe curve around the top of the device, and additional feet placed underneath the lift the system off its surface. That should mean more attention has been paid to venting and air circulation in this new design - a good indicator that there's a serious power upgrade waiting for us.

The original Nintendo Switch also makes use of a Joy-Con attachment grip, which allows for easy docked play without the need for a separate controller. This is back for Switch 2, with a similarly shaped device that accommodates both new Joy-Con and their magnetic attachment system as well.

Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: Kickstand

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The original Nintendo Switch didn't have a great kickstand. The flimsy piece of thin plastic didn't offer the best viewing angles due to its restricted recline, and was too small to feel fully supportive of the tablet itself. That was improved in the OLED model, which offered a wider base for the system to rest upon. However, the Nintendo Switch 2 has redesigned the stand yet again.

Instead of a full plastic base, the new device uses a hollowed out ring for its tabletop mode. The reveal trailer showed this stand reclining far further than the original console or the Switch OLED's stand would allow, which means more versatility when those Joy-Con are snapped out of place. I can't think of a reason I'd want my Nintendo Switch 2 to be almost flat on the table right now, but I'm sure the opportunity will present itself.

We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch accessories. Or, for more from today's reveal trailer, check out the Nintendo Switch 2's backwards compatibility features.