Nobody's talking about my favorite Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro feature

Razer launched its latest flagship gaming mouse last week, and while I've had the Razer Deathadder V4 Pro on my desk for a little while now I'm still yet to publish my full review. What I can say right now is I'm impressed.

Yes, the new-generation Deathadder packs a 45K DPI sensor with 8,000Hz polling straight out of the box, all slimmed down in a super comfortable 56g form factor. Those are flagship specs one would expect from a gaming mouse starting life at a whopping $169.99 / £169.99 and the kinds of features everyone is celebrating right now. What's really got me excited is its rotation tool, that's what could lift the Deathadder up among the best gaming mouse models on the market.

Synapse 4 opens up a whole world of keybinding and sensor settings to tinker with, but the Razer Deathadder V4 Pro also has one more trick up its sleeve. The 'Rotation' tool allows you to find the degree to which you naturally lean upwards or downwards in a horizontal pan, and then have your gaming mouse correct it.

It sounds small but, while there's a whole host of fancy features tucked away under the hood, this is the function I've noticed kicking in the most during my testing so far. In my natural, slightly angled, mouse position I'm often drifting ever so slightly upwards when trying to sweep sideways. That makes sense, my mouse is sitting on a slight diagonal angle that I'm not naturally compensating for in wider mouse sweeps.

(Image credit: Razer)

Once I used Razer's tool to see how that discrepancy, I can use Synapse and the Deathadder V4 Pro to fix it. Simply adjust a slider and the mouse will read my natural swipe as a solid horizontal.

You might think this is a fix that will only be appreciated by the more competitive players among us, and I would have agreed with you before getting my hands on the Deathadder. I'm no ranked God, but I do enjoy more casual first person shooters. Lining up a headshot horizontally is noticeably smoother and requires less fine-tuning with this rotation feature switched on. If I can feel the difference in Fallout 4, much better players will be noticing it in CS2.

