How long is Marvel's Spider-Man 2? With twice as many protagonists in play, you might think there's proportionally more gameplay, but that's not quite the case. Spider-Man 2's length varies considerably depending on whether you're doing just the story, a full 100% completionist playthrough, or a healthy mix of side and standard content, but to be honest, having completed it myself, I was a little surprised by how quickly the game flew by - or swung by. If you want to know how long it takes to beat Marvel's Spider-Man 2, here's everything you need to know in terms of raw hours.

How long to beat Spider-Man 2?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will take the following amount of time to beat, depending on what kind of playthrough you're aiming for:

Standard playthrough: 15-18 hours

15-18 hours Just story: 12-15 hours

12-15 hours 100% Completion: 24-28 hours

In retrospect, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 might be a shorter, snackier game than some were expecting, especially when many AAA games these days are comfortably in excess of 50 hours minimum. Still, the game seems fairly replayable, even without new game plus, as once you beat it the first time you can unlock a new difficulty level, "Ultimate", allowing players to take their skills and abilities and apply them to a far more perilous level of challenge.

However, if you're just in it for the story and a bit of extra content to make sure you're not underleveled, such as a few side quests and collectibles, maybe swinging around the city just vibing for a while, you'll probably be finished before the 20 hour mark. Admittedly, difficulty and player skill level does factor here - Spider-Man 2 does hold a few difficulty spikes and generally is a little more challenging than the comfortable power fantasies of its predecessors - but you can always adjust the difficulty in the settings to bring it to a level you're comfortable with.

